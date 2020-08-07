Northfield is considering applying for $1.3 million in state grant funding to develop 1,500 feet of trail near Northfield High School and make traffic signal modifications on Hwy. 3 to help first responders travel more easily to emergency situations.
Possible council approval to apply for the funding, through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Local Partnership Program, was scheduled to take place Aug. 4, but the council adjourned its meeting without completing the agenda item. Northfield Public Works Director David Bennett said he expects to present the proposal to the council early next month.
The trail extension would span from the southeast side of the roundabout now under construction at the intersection of Hwy. 246 and Jefferson Parkway to Marvin Lane. Construction is expected to take place in 2022 if grant funding is secured but could occur next year if the funds are advanced.
To Bennett, the extension would help anyone walking to Northfield Middle School from the northeast enter the Hwy. 246 underpass once that is completed as part of the $4.5 million roundabout project.
The proposed Hwy. 3 signals would include a flashing light that could be activated by emergency responders to reduce potential delays when responding to calls.
The city will likely not move ahead with the trail extension and traffic signal projects until grant funding is received.
The Local Partnership Program serves as a way for the state to fund projects that benefit local governments and serve a transportation purpose but don’t necessarily rate as a priority for MnDOT funding. The funding covers anything adjacent to a state highway, like a trail. The grant funding selection process includes a committee consisting of two city engineers, two county engineers and two MnDOT engineers who, as a group, judge the merit and potential success of each project.
MnDOT District 6 Principal Project Manager Craig Lenz noted only two cities applied for the funding in 2019, Kasson and Faribault. Both requests were successful.
District 6 covers 11 counties in southeast Minnesota, from Rice County on the northern edge, south to Freeborn County and east to Houston County. Solicitations for potential projects have been sent to cities within the district. The application deadline is Sept. 11. The projects are expected to be awarded sometime between November and January 2021.
“We want the selection process to be weighed heavily in favor of the units of local government,” Lenz said.
Bennett: Roundabout work on schedule
The roundabout is partially being funded by a $400,000 LPP grant. The city also received $900,000 through a state local road improvement grant and more than $483,000 from another state grant. Still, Northfield is paying more than half the project cost.
“Since we have received this money recently for the roundabout, it will be a little more challenging,” Bennett said.
Bennett noted construction is still on track to be completed by October. The underpasses have been set and backfilled. Utility work still needs to take place.