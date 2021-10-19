Growing up in Northfield, Tom Maakestad never envisioned himself being an artist despite his father, John, painting and teaching art history at St. Olaf College.
It wasn’t until he had his “light bulb” moment in college when he was in a drawing class working from a figure where he realized art had become his calling as opposed to his initial pull toward writing.
Now, some years, hundreds of showings and paintings later, Maakestad has decided to put on a one of a kind show after being the recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
This program was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a massive impact on the arts community in Minnesota. The grant is awarded to Minnesota artists to fund their projects be it painting, dance, photography, writing, theater and more.
“Merging Abstraction” is being hosted at the Northfield Arts Guild and contains 42 pieces of art made by both Maakestad and his father.
“This exhibition presents a series of my new realist and abstract paintings,” Maakestad said. “My series is presented with works from my father, the late John Maakestad’s, archives. The pairing is my attempt at understanding his work from 1955-70.”
After his father died in 2012, Maakestad took an exceptional interest in his father’s early works. He began studying the surfaces, methods, color use and techniques to gain a better understanding of his work. He wanted to gain an understanding of what motivated his father to take an abstract approach to painting.
“He had a style that evolved. It went from direct observation to landscape to more of an imaginative approach,” Maakstad said. “My father was always evolving ahead of his students, whereas I never saw a need to go away from realism.”
Maakestad has been painting for 40 years and has had his art featured in hundreds of shows throughout the world. He has said it never really occurred to him to try something different until he applied for the state grant.
Maakestad entered his father’s studio and discovered a trove of discarded works, some he had never seen before going back as far as the 1950s.
“My father was dismissive of some of his work and would throw it in a pile on a shelf,” Maakestad said. “The pile had to be a foot deep.”
In going through his father’s pieces, Maakestad chose those that he could restore and show in the exhibition. Many pieces have not been seen by anyone, which is what he says makes this show so unique and likely will never be done again.
He also acquired some pieces from friends and chose to feature some pieces of his father’s that he’s kept in his own collection.
In creating his works for the exhibition, Maakestad began with his usual approach to painting. Then, he prepared a canvas for taking a more abstract approach. He observed a painting of his father’s hanging in the studio and chose a square space, blew it up and free-formed with his own palette to play with colors and surfaces, breaking away from creating his more typical realistic imagery.
“My father was never content to capture his subject matter in an overtly realistic style,” Maakestad said. “His abstractions allowed him to merge abstraction and realism while painting the abstract compositional substance that he was experiencing.”
The Northfield Arts Guild hosts the exhibition throughout the end of the month.
A closing reception will be held at the gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 30. Maakestad will speak at 2 p.m.