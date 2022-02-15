Young Northfield filmmaker follows entrepreneurial script

On a summer location shoot in the Badlands of South Dakota in 2020, student filmmaker Lucas Ailabouni had to think on his feet.
First, his lead actor Peder Lindell had sprained his ankle during soccer practice and the script needed to be altered to reflect his condition.
Then, during the dawn-to-dusk filming of “Out of My Hands,” the 100-degree scorching sun presented challenges to cast and crew.
Later when the weekend filming wrapped, the exhausted director, three actors and two crew members had to make the long drive back to Northfield.
The resulting short film about a road trip that goes out of control was screened at the Catalina Film Festival in 2021. Ailabouni, a senior at Northfield High School, said he felt proud to be included in the prestigious California event.
“I never expected my film would be included in such a notable festival,” Ailabouni said. “I believe it was well received by the audience.”
The audience included his Northfield family and the entire cast and crew, which really meant a lot to the aspiring director. Although the festival itself was moved to nearby Long Beach due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ailabouni said meeting other young, imaginative and creative filmmakers, actors and crew members was exciting.
“Luke is extremely organized,” said Peder Lindell, a 2021 graduate of Northfield High School and longtime friend of Ailabouni. “He has his shot list in order and knows what he wants creatively.”
Lindell, a freshman at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, has acted in all three of Ailabouni’s short films including “Out of My Hands,” “Not in the Stars” and “Down the Drain.”
Lindell said he and Ailabouni “instantly clicked” as friends. “He needed actors and I wanted to act.”
Asked what it was like to be on set with him, Lindell said Aliabouni has good instincts necessary for directors.
“He’s open to our suggestions and doesn’t close himself off,” said Lindell. “He’s in the moment, asking us actors what we want to try to get at the nuance in the scene.”
A nuance like Lindell’s soccer injury presented.
“Peder had a soccer accident the week prior and we gave his character a limp because of it,” said Aliabouni. “It [the limp] played into the unnerving feel because it was never explained why he could not run properly.”
Besides Lindell, other Northfield High School students involved with “Out of My Hands” included crew member Dave Shelby and Will Shelby, as assistant director. Actor Natalie Tran was a student at Wayzata High School.
One scene Ailabouni won’t soon forget called for Tran to spend “multiple hours tied up on the ground in the midday desert heat” during the filming.
Another unforgettable moment was the chance to watch many of the other original films screened at the film festival.{/div}
Ailabouni, who doesn’t consider himself a film buff, but rather a fan of horror and thriller films, said he’s wanted to direct films since he was in elementary school.
“My parents gave me a camera for Christmas one year,” he explained. “And later on I was able to use my Dad’s editing software.”
Without any formal filmmaking education, Ailabouni said he “learned by doing, pretty much by trial and error.” He remembers being in 5th and 6th grades and filming short sketches with his friends.
“I was always the director,” he said.
Entrepreneurial instincts
Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann said he’s long been impressed by Ailabouni’s entrepreneurial instincts.
“We are proud of students like Lucas who apply what they’ve learned in entrepreneurial ways,” said Hillmann.
Ailabouni’s business savvy ways started at a young age.
When he was 11 years old, Ailabouni said he started his own business mowing lawns in the summer and shoveling driveways in the winter.
Today, he’s channeling that entrepreneurial spirit into part-time audio-video work at the Lakeville Arts Center and as a sub-contractor for directing and producing corporate films.
Not bad for the senior with a 4.2 grade point average, who plays the trumpet and takes a lot of advanced placement classes. Ironically, one class he’s never taken at high school is filmmaking class.
{div dir=”auto”}Asked if he had a favorite director, Ailabouni immediately answered Wes Anderson. “I like how his films bring out his non-traditional ideas,” he said. “I also like his cinematic style, storytelling and humor.”
No surprise the 2001 film “The Royal Tenenbaums” which was directed by Anderson and co-written by Owen Wilson, is Ailabouni’s favorite film. “I also loved “The French Dispatch.”
Ailabouni said he would love “to work up through the ranks” toward directing a feature film someday. But first up, a college degree from a Los Angeles film school. He has applied to three different film schools in southern California. He said he’ll get his acceptance notices in mid-April.
“I’m hoping he’ll come to LA,” said Lindell last week in a phone conversation between classes. “LA is the place to be for us in the industry. Just being out here one semester, I can’t believe all of the spur of the moment possibilities that occur. I can’t wait for him to get out here so I can introduce him to some cool, talented people.”