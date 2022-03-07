You don't have to be a hydro scientist to help the city of Northfield decide where to locate an additional drinking water treatment plant, but it would help when it comes to understanding what's added to our water such as polyphosphates, fluoride and chlorine — and why.
Residents and businesses were invited to attend two different open houses concerning Northfield's ongoing water system study. The invitation stated attendees could learn more about the project and then offer input on the location of the new plant.
At the open houses, one virtual and one in-person, residents and property owners were able to view illustrations and maps of the three proposed sites for the new drinking water treatment plant.
Justin Wagner, utilities manager for the city of Northfield, said most of the people he has been communicating with favor either the site near the existing water tower on Hall Avenue or at the south end of Maple Street.
The third location, Wagner said, next to Spring Creek Elementary School, was not favored, because it would be hemmed in by existing structures and encroach upon the lacrosse and soccer fields by the school.
Wagner said he's received the most comments about not constructing on site three near the school and athletic fields. "The land around the school is used for other recreational activities like sledding, so many people don't want that land re-purposed."
He said site one and two could provide water for Northfield for 40-plus years, although there were so many factors determining future growth it would be difficult to guess.
Wagner explained that Northfield's water was pumped from the Jordan and Prairie du Chein aquifers. Most wells strike water at a depth of between 280 feet to 400 feet. The deeper the well, the more metals in the water, he said.
According to city data, 739 million gallons were pumped in Northfield in 2021. The average resident in Northfield uses 52 gallons per day. One hundred gallons per day is the 10 state standard, which is an engineering design standard that is used for determining growth projections based on population.
Wagner said only two cities in Minnesota don't add chlorine or bleach into drinking water.
"Our area of southeastern Minnesota has consistent drinking water that doesn't need a true filtration plant," he explained.
Up north in the metro, there are more iron deposits in the water so they use more manganese to filter out the minerals.
When Northfield's water treatment system was built in 1895, most of the pipes were made of cast iron, which were switched out in the 1970s with pipes made of ductile iron.
Wagner said the next step in the process would be to bring the public's recommendations before the City Council, which is tentatively set for April 5. After that, an engineer for the plant design would be contracted, and from then, the plant construction would take about three years.
By that calculation, Northfield will have a new drinking water treatment plant operating by summer of fall of 2025.