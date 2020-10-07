A lawsuit filed earlier this year against Northfield Gymnastics Club, alleging the organization failed to follow several laws guiding nonprofit organizations, may be dismissed.
The lawsuit was brought against the club in August 2019 by Northfield Gymnastics Club member Lindsay Rimpila, a representative of a group of at least 10% of club members with voting rights. In Rimpila's Aug. 25 request to dismiss signed by the club's Board President Jennifer Borchers, the Northfield Gymnastics Club agree to accept the resignation of all current board members and hold an annual meeting for all club members to nominate and vote for new board members. That vote reportedly took place during an Aug. 18 annual meeting.
Group claimed numerous nonprofit violations
The lawsuit described the disagreements that roiled the Gymnastics Club since 2017 with the hiring of former head coach Melinda Cerkoney.
The lawsuit noted a disagreement throughout the 2017 gymnastics season between parents, board members and Cerkoney. In November 2017, the coach opted to resign as club president. After board members reportedly expressed interest in rehiring Cerkoney, she allegedly agreed to do so providing the then-president stepped down. In December 2017, the club’s president and vice president resigned and Cerkoney was appointed the club's gym director. According to the lawsuit, at least 12 coaches resigned from the club in early 2018.
“They universally cited Ms. Cerkoney and her management as the reason for their resignations,” the lawsuit states. Cerkoney is no longer listed as having any involvement with Northfield Gymnastics Club.
According to the lawsuit, the Gymnastics Club did not fulfill a request to provide a membership list prior to an April 2018 annual meeting. The list was reportedly sought so people could campaign for board nominations and address the club’s future. Instead, the membership list was reportedly sent the following month. Eighty Northfield Gymnastics Club members petitioned the organization, asking to hold an annual meeting that September. The meeting was eventually held in December 2018.
The club also failed to allow the election of board members at the meeting, didn’t take a needed Board of Directors vote and, in a December 2018 meeting, failed to elect at least two directors, according to Rimpila's suit.
However, in a February response requesting the lawsuit be dismissed, Northfield Gymnastics Club representatives disputed the claims and said any damages “were as a result of (Rimpila’s) own actions, omissions, negligence and/or mismanagement.” Representatives claimed they were not obligated to provide such a member list, noting Rimpila was not a member with voting rights nor a director and therefore was not entitled to relief.
“NGC acted in good faith and in a reasonable manner under the circumstances,” court documents state.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Rimpila noted the club and Northfield High School had an agreement allowing the Raiders gymnastics team to use the club’s facility through a lease, which was not renewed in the fall of 2018. At that time, the gymnastics team was without a home at the facility for the first time since its 1994 inception.
Without access to the club, Northfield High School gymnasts practiced in vacant retail space in Dundas during the 2018-19 season. During the 2019-20 year, the district signed a short-term lease agreement with Farmington Gymnastics Club, allowing the Raiders to practice there.
The Northfield School Board’s decision last month to approve a new lease at the Gymnastics Club through Sept. 30, 2021 was at least partially credited to the resolution of the lawsuit. The lease, with a $12,500 annual cost, allows the facility to again be used for High School gymnastics practices and events.
“We are moving forward and doing our best to rebuild a facility that is a good healthy place for the community,” said club Board President Borchers. “We’ve had a lot of community support already, so it’s pretty heartwarming, to say the least.”
The gymnastics season typically starts in mid-November, but Borchers said that date may change due to the pandemic. She said the club hopes to know the fate of the season within the next couple weeks. High school gymnasts have already been using the facility during the offseason.
A request for comment from Rimpila was not returned as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
District Court Judge Christine Long reviewed the request for dismissal. In a Sept. 17 court filing, Long asked Rimplia's attorney to make changes to two paragraphs in the agreement to align with an earlier filing. The case is set for a Dec. 10 trial, but a dismissal should come before then.