While it’s been more than two years since emerald ash borer was first detected in Medford, plans to battle the invasive pest are still in development throughout the region.
The domino effect that occurred after the September 2019 discovery of EAB in Medford placed Rice County on the state’s quarantine list as well. After a March 2020 workshop was held in Medford, a Faribault city employee attending the session returned home and discovered the iridescent green beetle had already moved north. The Faribault Public Works Department employee contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture about the ash tree on private property displaying the EAB symptoms he learned about earlier that evening. MDA staff was then able to find live EAB larvae and collect a sample for federal identification.
Since then, communities have been on high alert, including those which have not had a formal confirmation that EAB was indeed within the city. Northfield has been working on an EAB plan since 2017, and Owatonna began aggressively combating the infestation this summer with the removal of 76 ash trees throughout the city’s park system.
Going back to patient zero, however, the work has just begun.
“We had five trees dying in the park that were dying from the emerald ash borer,” said Jed Petersen, Medford’s administrative director of operations. While Petersen admitted that they wanted to wait until the “low activity” period for EAB before removing the trees, he said there have been other holdups that have kept the problem on the back burner.
“… We are not giving up on it, and we’re going to keep moving forward to eliminate the EAB problems in Medford the best we can. Is it going to happen this year? No, probably not. But it is important to the city, and we’re not going to back off from it,” said Mayor Danny Thomas.
Getting ahead of the problem
Faribault is taking the same approach as Medford in combating the insect that has already damaged a number of their trees. Paul Peanasky, the city’s parks and recreation director, said they’re continuing to remove ash trees as soon as they see they’ve got obvious signs of damage.
“Once they become infected, they are coming down,” Peanasky said. “We are monitoring them throughout our parks system, but it takes a couple years once a tree is infested for it to start dying, but when our crews are out mowing and doing other tasks they are keeping an eye on our ash trees.”
Peanasky said the city has taken a couple steps further to try to stay ahead of the infestation the best it can. Earlier this year, the city removed all 14 ash trees in Central Park, and since 2005 the city has not planted a single ash tree.
“As soon as we saw [EAB] first start to spread in the U.S., we made the decision to stop planting ash trees,” he said. “It’s about trying to stay ahead of the curve, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
As ash trees come down, Peanasky said the city continues to replace them with new trees. Thanks to grant dollars from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Shade Tree program, Faribault received upward of $6,000 to plant diverse trees native to Minnesota as a replacement for ash trees. This aids in the roughly $22,000 Peanasky said the city spends on planting approximately 40 new trees every year.
Owatonna began remove ash trees in its park system this summer based on its observation of EAB-damaged trees. This was partially thanks to a DNR grant the city had applied for prior to Steele County being placed in formal quarantine, allotting the city $50,000 to remove and replace the unhealthy trees.
The grant requires each removed tree be replaced with one of a different species, which can include honey locust, swamp oak, hackberry and accolade elm trees, none of which are vulnerable to EAB.
Treating what they can
Northfield was unsuccessful in obtaining money from the Shade Tree program, but the city’s Sustainability Coordinator Beth Kallestad says she’s “feeling confident” that it will receive grant program yet this year.
While the dollars aren’t officially official, state Rep. Todd Lippert, D-Northfield, announced last month that the city will receive $92,500 Department of Natural Resources grant to identify and convert ash stands to more diverse, climate-adapted species; and to replace removed ash trees.
“Minnesota is home to nearly 1 billion ash trees, and we have to support our cities as they respond to the devastation being caused by emerald ash borer,” said Lippert. “I’m elated to see that Northfield is included in the state’s largest group of recipients yet for these grants, and I look forward to seeing this investment in action as we protect and replace these trees that line our streets and shade our yards.”
Trees will come down in Northfield, Kallestad said. Many will likely be located in boulevards, and she added, the city will work to push educational material out to the community so they can understand why the trees have to come down.
Additionally, Kallestad the city will identify and treat certain ash trees that haven’t been infested.
“Big trees are more expensive to take down, and they have also sequestered a lot of carbon, so we will be trying to save some big trees through treatment,” Kallestad said. “Some cities may decide that is too expensive, and removing and replacing [all ash trees] is certainly an option. The city will still need to make some final decisions on that and will have to look into the city budget in the coming years.”
Northfield has yet to have a formal confirmation of EAB inside city limits, but Kallestad she is taking that with a grain of salt: “We know it’s close by and from what I’ve heard, once you get a confirmation it probably means they have been here for a while.”
Out with the old, in with the new
Whether they have a confirmed case, suspected cases or they are simply preparing for the inevitable, all the communities agreed that replacing the ash trees has to remain a priority. Kallestad says the University of Minnesota Extension has provided good material on trees that will be sustainable in a changing climate — whether it be a doubt or a flood — and Peanasky said it will remain a priority to keep trees in Faribault’s parks for both aesthetic and function.
In Medford, Petersen said they are still making decisions on what will replace the trees, but that regardless he is sad to see the ash ones go.
“We have a great, big ash tree down in Straight River Park that is all but dead and too big for our crew to remove it,” Petersen said. “It’s sad because it’s huge, so you know it’s old, but it has to go. I’m not sure what we will replace it or any of the others with yet, but we’re doing our research.”