The Northfield City Council is calling on Xcel Energy to more rapidly phase out carbon-based energy generation and “center equity” in such decisions.
The letter, signed by Mayor Rhonda Pownell and officials representing Richfield, St. Paul and Bloomington, was approved by the Northfield council during a March 2 meeting and pertains to Xcel's integrated resource plan. The company also services Faribault, Owatonna and the surrounding areas.
According to Xcel Energy, its resource plans seek to reduce carbon emissions, transition from coal to cleaner energy, including wind, solar and natural gas; and accelerate renewable energy development. The plan includes reducing carbon emissions 80% in the Upper Midwest and delivering 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
Officials wrote that though they “recognize and commend Xcel Energy’s commitment to carbon reductions, continued effort to meet these goals and willingness to undertake new modeling efforts,” they wanted to share suggestions on “how Xcel could improve on their existing plans to align with customer demand for decarbonization and to center equity in resource decisions.”
The officials said they support Xcel’s plans to retire all coal plants by 2030, retire gas plants in Cottage Grove and Black Dog 5 in Burnsville, and increase solar and wind generation, energy efficiency and demand response.
“However, we believe Xcel Energy can do more to reduce carbon emissions and support underserved communities while maintaining safe, reliable and affordable service,” they wrote.
Relating to equity, they noted that electricity generation “has historically been a major source of air pollution and emissions in Minnesota, and low-income and communities of color have been disproportionately exposed to those pollutants that directly harm human health.”
Also, they are calling on Xcel Energy to more rapidly phase out carbon-based electricity generation and explore a clean energy portfolio, which they say includes renewable energy, energy efficiency, demand response and energy storage to replace the capacity from retired coal plants.
Officials in the cities signing the letter noted the steps they have taken to limit carbon emissions. In Northfield, the City Council’s Climate Action Plan, adopted in November 2019, includes goals of being carbon-free by 2040 and switching energy sources from fossil fuels to clean electricity in buildings and travel.
Julie Borgen, Xcel Energy senior media relations representative, said though the company “shares the goal of reducing carbon as quickly as possible, … it’s also crucial that we keep service reliable and customer bills affordable for the clean energy transition to succeed.”
Borgen said large, commercially available batteries cannot fill the gaps when renewables are not available, noting that many of the communities included in the letter are involved in the company’s Partners in Energy Program, an initiative intended to help cities develop plans to meet their sustainability and clean energy goals.
The process
Xcel Energy submits documents to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission during its resource plan development process, including an assessment of the energy needs of customers and the resources the company expects to produce. Xcel filed its current plan in 2019. The PUC is expected to accept comments through mid-April before reviewing the plan later this year.
“Plans also consider other energy resources, such as our nuclear plants and energy efficiency,” the company states. “Resource plans also typically include measures to support the growing economies of the state and consider the impact of plans on the communities where we serve.”
Resource plans are reportedly developed by considering forecasts, regulatory requirements and information exchanged during “a robust stakeholder engagement process, combined with historical data, existing and potential resource capability, and costs associated with alternative portfolio solutions.”