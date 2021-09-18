On a glorious September Saturday, Northfield celebrated the city and region's residents of Hispanic heritage with food, dance, music and art.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs through Oct 15.
The event, in the city's Central Park, began with a Zumba class. But by 11 a.m., the park was filled with canopy-covered booths manned by various organizations, governmental, nonprofit and vendors selling Hispanic-themed art, clothing and/or jewelry.
A program of the Northfield Library in its fourth year, the celebration drew food trucks offering a variety of Latin cuisine, including tacos, arepas, burritos and quesadillas. Dancers in costume, including a pair of flamenco dancers accompanied by an acoustic guitarist, performed traditional dances on the showmobile stage. A Peruvian dance troupe performed later in the afternoon as did a Latin band.
Attendees were also invited to learn a Latin style dance.
Imminent Brewing moved part of its operations north, offering a beer crafted just for the celebration. Proceeds are going to the 2022 event.
The city's Hispanic population continues to grow. The 2010 Census recorded it at 8.4% of the city's total population. By 2019, it was estimated at 9%. The 2020 U.S. Census shows 62.1 million Hispanics nation wide. The Hispanic/Latino population grew 23%, while the population that was not of Hispanic or Latino origin grew 4.3% since 2010, according to the Census Bureau.