Shortly before dying of cancer in February 2019, Jacqueline Henry and her husband, Robert Hickcox, discussed their desire to leave a lasting impact on the community by donating money to install a memorial garden within Way Park.
Approximately 12 months after their discussion, Hickcox finalized the $25,000 donation to the city, a gift serving as the catalyst for a memorial garden planned for the former Northfield Hospital site.
“They really love the park, they love Northfield and wanted a place where people could spend time in quiet reflection, having a place for meditation, that respite from the busyness of life,” said Friends of Way Park Chair Maggie Epstein.
To her, the memorial garden will resonate with west side residents who remember the former hospital and its prominent place in the neighborhood.
“Much energy and attention has been paid to the north end of Way Park in recent years, and to amenities for young children and families,” according to a statement submitted recently to the Northfield Parks and Recreation Advisory Board by the Friends of Way Park. “This garden will be accessible to all and provide a space for quiet contemplation.”
Epstein added Way Park is especially important for the west side neighborhood, an area featuring dense neighborhoods with minimal greenspace. The hope is that the memorial garden will attract more people to the two-square-block park, an area considered even more essential as more people spend time near their homes due to the continuing pandemic and be able to step away from the pressures of everyday life.
“It’s really a valuable community space for everybody to gather and take advantage of being outside,” Epstein said of the park, which lies east of Manitou between St. Olaf Avenue and W. Second Street.
The Park Board and Northfield City Council are expected to review the proposal. If approved, the memorial garden could be in place by this fall or spring 2021.
A Northfield background
Henry was born in 1960 on the hospital site and lived adjacent to Way Park at the time of her death. She received her bachelor’s from St. Olaf College, and, after receiving a master’s in library and information science from St. Catherine University, spent time teaching overseas.
She returned to Northfield in 1985 and worked at St. Olaf College, serving as the administrative director of the Norwegian-American Historical Society for the last five years of her career before retiring in 2015.
Hickcox, who now lives in North Carolina, served on the Friends of Way Park Board from approximately 2008-2014.
“We’ve given to that park before,” he said.
Henry’s earliest memories of the park included being nearby when her younger sister was born in 1964 and visiting their grandparents at the park. Later, it became a place for her children to visit, and, shortly after she married Hickcox in December 2006, a place for her grandchildren to interact.
There were summers during which the couple listened to band concerts in Way Park, winters that included sledding down the hill, and time spent seeing older children on the baseball field and playing pond hockey.
“It was just wonderful as far as we are concerned,” Hickcox said.
History
With land given to the city by sisters Lucille and Laura Way, thee park was established in 1933, and designed by Minneapolis landscape architects Morell & Nichols. Though the firm’s initial blueprints called for the installation of a reflecting pool on the north half of the park and an ornamental sunken garden to the south, the economic devastation brought about by the Great Depression curtailed that vision.
Six years later, the new Northfield Hospital was erected on the south end of the park, until its demolition in 2003.
Friends of Way Park formed in 2005 to help guide the return of the land back to a park. In 2007, the city commissioned a master plan approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Northfield City Council. The plan included a hospital memorial garden on the south side of the park on Second Street.
The City Council has reversed an earlier plan to build condominiums on the hospital site and worked with local landscape architect Spencer Jones to create a plan to incorporate the original vision with some formal elements on the north end and a less formal south side for walking, sledding and kite flying. The south end is also expected to include a rain garden and outdoor amphitheater for community vents.