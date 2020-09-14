The first day of school on Monday at Northfield Public Schools was unlike any in past years for many reasons.
As students began to file into the new Greenvale Park Elementary School, made possible by a $41 million 2018 referendum, they were separated by the spelling of their last names to accommodate social distancing measures undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The district delayed the start of school from Sept. 8 to allow more time to meet with families and discuss COVID-19 and other issues society has grappled with over the last few months.
This year, Northfield elementary students are returning to exclusively in-person instruction this fall as Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center students start in a hybrid learning format.
Older students have been separated into maroon and gold cohorts. Students in the maroon cohort will attend school in-person Mondays and Tuesdays before engaging in distance learning Wednesdays through Fridays. Gold cohort students will engage Mondays through Wednesdays and attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays.
Face coverings are required for all students engaging in in-person instruction. Staff is expected to create as much physical distancing as possible, and frequent hand-washing/hand sanitation will be encouraged. If COVID-19 symptoms are reported during a school day, an isolation process will be implemented.
District staff will screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis, and parents are required and responsible for screening their children. They then are required to report COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the school.
Buses are limited to 50% capacity.
Students are expected to spread out to eat in the cafeteria. Meals will be prepared on-site and served individually packaged when possible. When such packaging isn't possible, food and beverages will be directly served to students.
All K-12 students will be provided with a district-issued iPad.