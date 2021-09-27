Save the Northfield Depot is offering tours of the depot this weekend in appreciation of the community’s role in the project.
Tours will be given every 30 minutes from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 9-4 and from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Over a decade ago, Northfielders provided answers to the questions: Should/could the depot be saved and, if so, where should it be placed and what should be the use. The journey from 2010-21 to save the depot and rehabilitate it for use has been completed thanks to the community’s efforts.
The advent of COVID extended the finish date to some extent and fundraising significantly. A major fundraising effort was planned for spring 2020 with the projected completion last fall. To avoid competing for funds with worthy social needs projects, Save the Northfield Depot borrowed funds to continue. While a few projects on the grounds have yet to be completed, the depot is complete and ready to be shared.
The guided tour of the renovated interior will include images of the building when first acquired by Save the Northfield Depot, stories of a few renovation “surprises,” some artifacts and a display case. Visitors will be able to see the basis for the renovation evaluation of the State Historic Preservation Office which noted that the Depot had been “meticulously rehabilitated.”
During the tours, the grounds will be open for all who are interested in the exterior renovation (information will be provided on posters); all have the opportunity to enjoy the garden and sculptures.
Tour groups will be limited to 10; masks are required regardless of immunization status. Doors and windows will be open to assure ventilation.
Reservations are required and can be completed online at northfielddepot.org under the front page link to “News.”
Those needing help registering online should call Sue at Rob Martin’s Farmer Insurance Office at 507-645-5500, Monday through Wednesday, or Friday, 7 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2:30 p.m.
