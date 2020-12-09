After a successful two-week awareness and enforcement campaign in September which saw more than 2,500 citations across Minnesota, law enforcement agencies recently doubled down on their efforts to encourage seatbelt use.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s latest “Click it or Ticket” campaign ran from Nov. 16 through 29, during which more than 1,500 Minnesota motorists were cited for failing to wear a seat belt and 52 for failing to secure a child seat.
September’s campaign saw 46 seat belt tickets and one child seat ticket issued in Rice County alone. The follow up Click it or Ticket campaign was relatively quiet, with just 20 tickets issued for failure to use a seat belt in Rice County along with two in Steele County.
Faribault Police again led the way, issuing 15 of those 22 tickets. Northfield Police also issued four, Owatonna Police two, and Lonsdale Police one, with no tickets issued by either Rice or Steele County Sheriff’s deputies.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said that recent surveys suggest that fewer than 10% of motorists are failing to wear their seatbelts. Still, out of seven motor vehicle fatalities in Rice County this year, six were unbelted.
That trend has been replicated across the state. With a month left to go, 93 unbelted motorists have lost their lives on Minnesota roads. That’s the highest total at this point of the year since 2014, and the increase is even more alarming among younger drivers. Though new cars may come equipped with more safety features than ever, none are more important than the seat belt. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing your seat belt reduces the risk of fatality by 45% and serious injury by 50%.
In total, wearing a seatbelt has saved more than 300,000 lives from 1960 to 2012, according to the NHTSA, more than all other vehicle technologies combined. In large part, that’s because wearing a seatbelt minimizes the chance of being ejected from your vehicle.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that he’s seen an increase in seat belt use driven mostly by young people. By teaching their kids to buckle up from a young age, Bohlen said that many parents managed to raise a generation of youth who buckle up as a habit.
Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethemeier expressed exasperation that too many motorists still don’t buckle up. Even though Owatonna’s department isn’t well enough staffed to cover the overtime shifts needed to get Toward Zero Deaths funding, officers still were on the lookout for unbelted drivers.
“I think the statistics speak for themselves, that wearing seat belts can help prevent serious injury or death in a crash.,” he said.
Rice County Safe Roads Coalition Coordinator Kathy Cooper is distraught over the number of deaths on Rice County roadways, even though traffic decreased somewhat for much of the year due to COVID-19.
In addition to seven motorists, one ATV driver lost his life on Rice County roads this year, for a total of eight deaths. Cooper noted that the county has had as many fatal crashes in 2020 as the three previous years combined, with two each in 2019 and 2018 and four in 2017.
“Every single one of those individuals had a mom and a dad,” she said. “All of those families had an empty chair at the Thanksgiving dinner table.”
To communicate the grief caused by each loss, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office put together a video showing pictures of empty chairs in memory of the 42 motorists who had already lost their lives on the roadways in southeast Minnesota.
Rice County went a step further, placing signs on each chair that highlighted potential contributing factors, including drunk driving, distracted driving and as applied in all but two cases, failure to wear a seat belt.
Cooper believes that had some of those motorists made the decision to wear a seat belt, they would still be with their family and friends. Indeed, she noted in one case that a belted passenger walked away from the crash even as the unbelted driver was killed.
“It’s heartbreaking for everyone involved,” she said.