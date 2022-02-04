Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, St. Paul, and now, Northfield.
Last week, the Northfield Public Library joined the growing list of libraries around the state and country that have decided to forgo collecting overdue fines.
Effective Feb. 1, Draper said library patrons with existing fines on library-owned materials and cardholders with existing fines should call or come into the library to have staff waive past fines. The Buckham West Library in Faribault made the same move in January.
Overdue materials much be returned to the library in order for fines to be waived, she said. Long overdue material in good condition can be returned with no penalty, however, fees for lost or damaged items cannot be waived.
Natalie Draper, Northfield Library director, said the change was long overdue.
"We know that fines can have a chilling effect on people using the library; a fear of debt can prevent those with limited incomes form borrowing so we're hoping this will bring back patrons we haven't seen in a while, and reduce barriers to accessing the resources we provide."
According to an article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, once fines were eliminated in Chicago, the public library saw a 240% increase in book returns. In St. Paul, a year after the public library forgave $2 million in late fees, they saw a 1.8% increase in circulation.
In September 2021, the Northfield Public Library Board voted to remove fines from the library's circulation policy. The Northfield City Council approved the updated fee schedule at their Jan. 18 meeting, to reflect the change in the library policy. In 2010, the library eliminated fines and children's books and magazines.
Draper said she wants to eliminate the shame a borrower would carry knowing they owe a debt to their community library. In the United States, research shows that public libraries are among the most trusted institutions today.
Citing mounting evidence that eliminating fines increases library card sign ups and library usage, the American Library Association passed a resolution in 2019 that recognized fines as a form of social inequity.
The response to this change across the country is that going fine free results in a high return of materials and a high return of library users, Draper said.
Draper estimates outstanding total fines to be about $30,000. "Fine collection has gone down every year," Draper said. "It's not a revenue stream for us."
She explained that fine collection is expensive in the time it takes staff to track down the overdue materials and mail out letters to patrons who have kept items more than 49 days. Her research showed that many of these letters were being sent predominately to low income families.
"We want to be inclusive and welcoming, a place that provides equal access of information to all community members," Draper said. "We certainly don't want to be part of a psychological shaming."
"Yeah, I can use the library again," was just one positive comment the library received on Facebook after the elimination of overdue fines announcement went out, she said.