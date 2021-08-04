Promise Fellows are being recruited for positions supporting students in Northfield and Faribault area schools.
Promise Fellow Karissa Caddy, of Faribault, says her experience working with students last school year during the challenges the pandemic brought with online/virtual and hybrid learning was particularly rewarding.
Caddy looks forward to her second year at Northfield High School this fall. She is a St. Olaf College grad who studied psychology with an emphasis in education and is now contemplating further graduate work in high school counseling and social work.
“I work in the TORCH (Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes) room and give ninth and 10th graders social-emotional support and tutoring,” Caddy said of the program that focuses on students of color, from low-income families and first-generation college attendees.
Healthy Community Initiative Communications Coordinator Joy Riggs said HCI has hired AmeriCorps Promise Fellows for many years to work with youth in local schools as tutors and mentors.
“Because of the strength of the program and the need, HCI is looking to hire more than a dozen AmeriCorps Promise Fellow for the 2021-22 school year,” in Northfield and Faribault,” Riggs said.
AmeriCorps is commonly compared to a domestic Peace Corps program under the umbrella with the state Minnesota Alliance with Youth. The program’s mission is to assist youth statewide in reaching their full potential by connecting young men and women with caring adults, service opportunities and out of school supports. Promise Fellows earn a stipend, an education award that can be used toward future or current student loan debt and other benefits.
Even before embarking on the Promise Fellows path, Caddy had planned to work with youth.
“I knew I wanted to work in schools, but I did not know in what capacity,” she said.
The position has been a nice fit and that is why she will return for a second year.
Caddy says she enjoys connecting with students of different backgrounds, meeting them where they are and forming connections, even those that don't happen immediately. Some high school students can be slow to warm up in relationships, she explained.
Caddy has learned how to best connect with quieter students. Extroverted and more talkative youth often needed a caring adult with listening ears, she said.
“But being able to build that trust and being persistent, I feel has been important this whole year,” Caddy said.
Even through the past year’s learning challenges, she stayed connected and in constant contact with her students. The school year offered a mix of online learning, a hybrid classroom instruction and more online classrooms followed up by weeks of distance learning. Then there was a return to hybrid learning before finally wrapping up the school year with full-time classroom learning.
“My day-to-day would be checking in with students and seeing how they are doing and see if they needed help with homework or help with organizing or signing up for sports or scholarships,” Caddy said.
This career- and resume-builder position offers an opportunity to give back to schools, youth and the community, said Caddy, who found that working as a Promise Fellow has benefitted her during her transition from college to living independently.
Promise Fellows can be any age.
“It is an ideal position for college-aged students and is also open to older adults who are interested in working with young people, full or part-time,” said Riggs.