Northfield Rotary will be back in the saddle and at full stride with its 2021 bike tour Saturday, Sept. 25. The Rotary bike tour has been a Northfield tradition for more than 25 years and a popular event for the expanding biking community.
Bikers of all levels will have the opportunity to choose between six scenic rides through the beautiful, pastoral landscape that surrounds Northfield. There is the 10-mile family-friendly ride on the Mill Towns Trail. For those looking for a more demanding or challenging course, there are several options: the 58-mile gravel ride through Sogn Valley, the 31-mile gravel ride east through Nerstrand, the 27-mile road ride east through Nerstrand, a 50-mile road ride west to Montgomery and a 52-mile road ride east to Urland Church, or combine a couple for a 100-mile day. Aide stations and sag wagons will be provided.
“We are glad to be back after a year’s pandemic-imposed hiatus,” said John Sinning, one of the event’s coordinators. “We have waited a long time to give bikers an opportunity to engage with our vibrant, colorful landscape, and it never looks better than in the fall.”
The tour begins at Northfield Middle School. Riders can choose their time of departure anytime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
To register, go to northfieldrotary.org/page/northfield-rotary-bike-tour. For the family ride the price is $10 per rider, $15 the day of; for other routes, $29 per rider, $39 the day of. Early registration ends Sept. 23. Use coupon code Bike4NFLD by Sept 12 to save an additional $2 per rider.
The 2021 Northfield Rotary Bike Tour is one of Rotary’s major fundraisers. Proceeds will support local and international service projects designed to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water and strengthen local economies. For more information, visit northfieldrotary.org.