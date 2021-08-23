State Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, will be deploying to the Middle East with the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Duckworth serves as a major. He has previously served in Kuwait and Iraq in 2011 and 2012 as a platoon leader.
“It’s an honor to serve our state in times of need and I’m proud to wear the uniform when our country calls,” Duckworth said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who supports our service members and their families during deployments.”
Duckworth’s wife Carly is expected to give birth to their third child in November, Duckworth said.
Duckworth will remain in touch with his Senate staff during his deployment, the statement said. He is expected to return in time for the 2022 legislative session, which begins Jan. 31.