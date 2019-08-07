Over the last decade, school districts, especially those serving rural areas, have found it increasingly difficult to fill all of their open positions with qualified teachers.
In Rice County, Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker and Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann say they've consistently been able to fill nearly all of their teaching vacancies with well-qualified teachers. But the pool isn't what it once was, and they know that not all of their peers — especially in smaller districts — have been so fortunate.
“One of the things that all districts know is that pool of candidates is not as deep as it once was,” Hillmann said. “While at Northfield Public Schools we have been extremely fortunate that we have had high quality candidates… we used to have a deeper pool.”
In hopes of addressing this problem, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, has partnered with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, to introduce a bill to provide school districts with flexible grants that they could use for a variety of programs to address the teaching shortages. Smith’s Addressing Teacher Shortages Act would require that at least 25% of grant funding go toward addressing shortages in rural areas, at least 25% go toward subject areas with the highest needs, at least 25% of funding go toward diversifying the teaching workforce, and at least 5% go to Bureau of Indian Education schools.
In 2018, Smith and Jones introduced a similar bill, with Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson and West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney introducing a companion bill in the House. But neither the House or Senate versions of the 2018 bill received a committee hearing. In March, Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced a bill with similar goals, known as the Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals Act.
The increasingly severe shortage is particularly acute in subject areas such as Special Education, STEM and foreign language. According to Department of Education Data, during the 2017-18 school year, 48 states reported shortages of math teachers, 46 reported shortages of special education teachers, 43 reported shortages of science teachers, and 41 reported shortages of foreign language teachers. The problem is more acute in rural districts, with more than 40% of small, rural school districts saying they struggle to adequately staff their schools.
A lack of teacher diversity is also a major issue. With student bodies in urban, suburban and rural school districts rapidly becoming more diverse, the teaching workforce is struggling to keep up. Nationally, just 18% of teachers are people of color, compared to 51% of students.
An analysis from independent think tank Learning Policy Institute noted that while the percentage of Latino teachers increased substantially from 1987 to 2015, the gap between the percentage of Latino students and Latino teachers was the largest of any racial group. Furthermore, the percentage of teachers who are African-American actually declined from 1987 to 2015, even as the percentage of first-year teachers identifying as African-American doubled — highlighting the issue of teacher attrition.
Fewer students enrolling in teaching programs
Education Minnesota President Denise Sprecht said that the teaching shortage is being driven by two major issues. First, too few teachers are entering teaching programs. A 2016 analysis from the Learning Policy Institute showed that teacher education enrollment fell 35% from 2009 to 2014.
The high cost of college is one major barrier that often prevents students from entering the teaching profession. Minnesota ranks near the top of lists of per-capita student loan debt, and once aspiring teachers complete their coursework, they often struggle to pay off student loan debt while also covering necessary cost of living expenses. Aspiring teachers also often have to undergo unpaid student teaching internships in order to complete their training, further adding to the cost.
The high cost of college is oftentimes even more of an issue for aspiring African-American and Latino teachers. According to the Brookings Institute, African-Americans who earn a bachelor's degree begin their careers on average with $7,400 more in student loan debt than their white counterparts. This differential more than triples to $25,000 within four years of graduation. While the average debt load of Latino students is similar to that of white students, many Latino graduates struggle to make ends meet after graduation and default on their loans twice as often as white students.
Beginning teachers earn approximately 20% less than other college graduates, a gap that widens to 30% by mid-career. Because of the high cost of getting a teaching degree and the comparably low pay, many students who may be interested in teaching instead choose more lucrative occupations. Many teachers continue to receive robust benefit packages, but they only partially makes up for the wage gap.
“When it comes to trying to pay off student debt, teaching and other professions make it difficult,” Sprecht said. “Once teachers get a teaching job, they find it’s very hard to make ends meet.”
Smith and Jones’ bill would help districts address this issue by opening up increased funding for “2+2” programs. These programs enable students to save money by spending two years at a community college and two years at a four-year college, as opposed to spending all four years at the more expensive four-year college. The bill would also increase provisions for housing allowances, stipends and tuition for student and beginning teachers.
Area districts experiment with "Grow Your Own" programs
“Grow Your Own” programs are another popular way to achieve increased diversity and class sizes. These programs, which seek to encourage students to consider and explore teaching as a potential occupation, have been touted as a key way to increase diversity and achieve the goal of helping teaching staffs to more closely resemble the student body.
In an attempt to grow its own teachers, Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has begun offering an Introduction to Education course as an elective course for students in grades 11 and 12. Superintendent Jeff Pesta highlighted the course as a cornerstone of the district’s strategy to combat the teacher shortage.
“If you can get (one of our own students) interested in teaching, they're the ones most likely to come back, because they have family and friends in the area,” Pesta said. “The course sparks interest in students who didn't consider it before, and it increases our chances of getting a potentially diverse teaching staff that reflects our community because they came from our community.”
Faribault High School has begun an even more comprehensive program to encourage more students to consider teaching as a potential career. Known as Teacher Cadets, the yearlong course gives juniors and seniors the opportunity to plan lessons, teach students of a variety of levels and receive mentorship and guidance from Faribault teachers, while providing students with college credits from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“We’re reaching out to a diverse population in our high school,” said Superintendent Sesker. “We’re hoping students will take interest in education and continue with it in college.”
Teacher attrition rates remain stubbornly high
The other half of the problem is that many teachers are leaving their profession. One major portion of this issue is a lack of support for new and developing teachers. Smith’s bill attempts to deal with this by enabling program grants to be used for measures such as induction programs for new teachers, teacher mentorship programs and increased access to technology for professional development in rural areas.
Many beginning and even veteran teachers also feel overloaded by the lack of support staff in many schools. Due to limited funding, Minnesota school districts have often been forced to skimp on school counselors, psychologists and nurses. As a result, Minnesota has a student to counselor ratio of 720 students to 1 counselor, the fourth highest of any state.
With so few support professionals asked to support so many students, the task of supporting students often falls to classroom teachers.
“Teachers feel like they can’t do their jobs and be a nurse, dietician and counselor at the same time,” said Education Minnesota President Sprecht. “When essential programs are being cut, it makes a teacher’s job very difficult,” she added.
Many districts struggle to find qualified applicants for school counseling, nurse and psychologist positions. With so few applicants, especially for part-time positions, Northfield's Hillmann noted that schools often end up having to contract for counseling and mental health services. The cost of these services is often much higher than that of hiring a qualified counselor or psychologist, and the quality of care and assistance often much lower.
With the burden of supporting students’ mental health and career planning needs falling more and more on classroom teachers, Sprecht recalled how out of her depth she felt trying to help students through immense difficulties while also learning the ropes of being an effective and helpful teacher.
“I was a second-grade teacher knew how to teach reading and doubles,” she recalled. “I didn’t know how to deal with students who just lost a family member or had a parent who just got laid off.”