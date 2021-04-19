POLICE-INVOLVED DEATHS 2017-20

According to Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data, the number of Black Americans killed by police from 2017-20 have fluctuated along with other races:

Black:

2017: 223

2018: 209

2019: 235

2020: 241

2021: 30

Whites:

2017: 457

2018: 399

2019: 370

2020: 457

2021: 50

Hispanic:

2017: 179

2018: 148

2019: 158

2020: 169

2021: 20