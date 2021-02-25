A Northfield Public Schools leadership team is recommending the district offer early retirement incentives, increase admission fees and explore advertising revenue to combat a projected $1.9 million deficit for fiscal 2021-22.
Under the plan, presented to the School Board Feb. 22 by Finance Director Val Mertesdorf, teachers who take early retirement would receive increasing incentives based on the number who do so on a yearly basis. The incentives, intended for teachers who retire during a specified time period, would only activate once 10 opt for early retirements. Each teacher would then be given $15,000 to $20,000 cash payments on their final paychecks.
Mertesdorf noted the educators must be eligible for retirement insurance benefits to qualify.
“We reviewed all the union contracts and determined these three groups calculated potential cost savings both short-term and long-term,” she said.
Though Mertesdorf that while she is “grateful” for having experienced staff, new hires cost significantly less than longtime employees who have reached the top of the pay scale.
Northfield Public Schools last used the program in 2011. That year, nine teachers retired early. On average, two to three teachers do so annually.
If approved, ad revenue would reportedly be generated through advertising at Memorial Field or the High School gymnasium through a partnership with local and regional businesses.
“Charging fees to families is a strategy that the district can use to generate some revenue,” Mertesdorf wrote. “As a district, we need to balance the potential impact of fees on families with the revenue they provide. Our leadership team is having a discussion about the possibility of raising admission fees to activity events to be more consistent with the Big Nine (Conference) and exploring the possibility of sharing in the cost of credit card processing fees for online payment systems.”
The recommendations were made after Mertesdorf postponed the formal process in part because doing so allowed Northfield Public Schools to update its strategic plan to accommodate any future opportunities brought on by distance learning and enables more robust community participation.
The district has long known the shortfall would come, in part due to a persistent lack of state funding. In February 2020, Northfield Public Schools reduced the number of district instructional coaches from six to three and reduced administration to combat the ongoing shortage and to maintain class sizes. The change merged the director of teaching and learning position with the director of assessment services into a combined director of instructional services leadership role.