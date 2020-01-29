With Minnesota’s first presidential primary in more than 25 years set to kick off an intense election year, access to the ballot box is a more prominent and pertinent issue than ever before.
In response to concerns that not all voices are being heard on election day, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, has partnered with Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, to introduce the Accessible Voting Act.
In a prepared statement, Klobuchar said that their bill will help to ensure that people with disabilities, the elderly, Native Americans and those with limited English proficiency have equal access to the ballot box, no matter where in the country they live.
“Inaccessible polling places and voting booths, limited access to transportation, insufficient options for casting ballots and inaccessible voter information websites are all obstacles to voting for millions of Americans,” she said. “Our democracy works best when all citizens can make their voices heard at the ballot box.”
Minnesota has traditionally been a leader in election accessibility. The state has traditionally had the highest voter turnout rates in the nation, with policies like no-excuse absentee voting and same day voter registration increasing voting accessibility.
Secretary of State Steve Simon said the state is committed to maintaining its position as a voting accessibility leader. In recent years, the Secretary of State’s Disability Advisory Committee has inspected polling places around the state to evaluate their accessibility. Simon said the Secretary of State’s office is also focused on helping counties acquire the best and latest in assistive voting technology. The state’s mail-in voting system even allows voters to vote from home.
Rice County Elections Supervisor Denise Anderson noted that the county is preparing to make the March 3 primary as accessible as possible. In the coming weeks, county election staff will visit health care and senior living facilities to help residents complete their ballots.
Anderson said the county has assistive voting machines available for early and election-day voting. Voters with mobility issues can even take advantage of curbside voting to cast their ballot on election day without getting out of their car.
Klobuchar and Casey have worked together on accessibility at the voting booth since 2017, when they co-wrote a report on how state voting procedures affect senior citizens. At the time, Casey had just been named as the lead Democrat on the Senate’s Special Committee on Aging.
The senators also noted that significant barriers also exist for disabled Americans to cast their ballots. According to a report from the Government Accountability Office, less than one in five polling places were fully accessible during the 2017 elections.
In 2016, about 11.5% of votes were cast by people with disabilities, slightly less than their share of the U.S. population. Susan Mizner, Disability Rights Coordinator for the ACLU, which strongly backs the bill, said that the lower turnout is largely a result of barriers to voting.
“There’s lots of technology that makes it possible for people with disabilities to vote independently and privately, and we’ve had the HAVA (the Help America Vote Act of 2002) on the books for more than a decade now, ” Mizner said. “It’s just been really poorly implemented.”
The new proposal is designed to address many of the concerns Sens. Klobuchar and Casey raised in their report. It would create a new Office of Accessibility within the Election Assistance Commission, an independent agency created by HAVA.
The bill also includes increased grant funding to help state and local governments improve election accessibility, would provide more election information through easily accessible websites, and fund cultural competency training for poll workers.
Mizner praised the bill, saying that with proper funding it could make a crucial difference in helping local government entities to ensure that all Americans can register to vote and vote, if they so choose.
“This legislation is a comprehensive step forward to identify and break down barriers so that everyone has an equal opportunity to vote,” she said.