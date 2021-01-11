A Northfield couple who had been anticipating the arrival of their second child became the first to deliver a baby in 2021 at Northfield Hospital & Clinics.
Remy James Abkemeier was born at 3:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1. He weighed at 7 pounds, 9 ounces. His parents are Melissa Johnson and her husband, Alec Abkemeier. Though COVID-19 restrictions left Alec concerned that he wouldn’t be able to see his second son be born, he was allowed per hospital policy stipulating that one supportive person can be in the delivery and postpartum rooms.
Melissa and Alec arrived at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Just 35 minutes earlier, Alec had been asleep in their Northfield home when he heard Melissa scream that she had gone into labor. They initially wanted to go to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to undergo a water birth, but were quickly reminded of how fast their first son, Declan, had been born 19 months earlier and didn’t want to risk a car birth.
Instead, they opted for the shorter drive to Northfield Hospital & Clinics.
“It was a wild ride coming into the world,” Alec said. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking.”
Remy and Melissa were discharged from the hospital at noon Jan. 2, and the family was given a care package for giving birth to the first baby of the year at NH+C.
Alec and Melissa have lived in Northfield for a little more than one month. They have roots in the Twin Cities suburbs: Alec has lived in Lakeville for most of his life and Melissa is from Rosemount. The couple have been together for 11 years and married for five.