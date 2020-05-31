Despite constant reminders of how different Sunday’s online-only Northfield High School graduation ceremony was different than a normal year, hope and optimism were still reflected in the speeches of the teachers and students.
During the ceremony, live-streamed on Facebook due to COVID-19, messages of support were consistently written on the right side of the district's page by the friends and families of students. Following the ceremony, students picked up their diplomas in the High School parking lot.
The main message came from the commencement speaker, head varsity football coach Bubba Sullivan, centered on five Ls: Listen, look, learn, lift and love.
He urged seniors to step away from their technological devices and listen to those around them. He called on them to focus on the moment, see the issues and problems around them, and take the initiative to help.
Sullivan cautioned seniors to not believe they are smarter than other people and be intelligent enough to constantly seek knowledge. He also called on them to encourage others, not tear them down.
“We gain nothing through hate,” Sullivan said. “Our lives are never better from it.”
Perhaps the most striking part of the ceremony was when seniors John Olsen, Grace Muth and Alex Morefield addressed the online audience.
Olsen described his time as an elementary student at Greenvale, transitioning to this year. When the pandemic struck and landmark senior events like prom and Senior Skip Day came, they still celebrated in their homes by dancing and staying in touch with each other.
“We’re in this for the long haul, so we better persevere,” Olsen said.
Muth spoke of the waiting the senior class has undergone over the years, initially with waiting for recess to start and then for things like the release of cast lists and varsity lineups' shots at state competition, and then COVID-19 distancing restrictions. She said seniors can briefly step away from the chaos by reading books or tackling a community project, or by thanking all the people who helped them get to this point, including teachers, coaches and administrators.
“These people, and so many more, have done so much for us,” she said.
“We have made it to the end. When the beginning comes, and it will, I hope it means you will have spent this wait meaningfully and joyfully.”
Morefield spoke of this year’s homecoming and Snow weeks and the connections seniors forged with teachers and coaches.
“In these uncertain times, trust in the skills and values we have developed over the last 18 years,” he said.
During the ceremony, administrators recognized parents, teachers, education assistants, staff members and others who helped students reach this point.
Principal Joel Leer spoke of the extensive academic, art and athletic achievements accomplished by this year’s senior class.
“Thank you, seniors, for putting your best foot forward,” Leer said.
School Board Chairwoman Julie Pritchard said the class overcame pandemic-induced obstacles and in the process forged eternal special bonds.
“Northfield is a better place for your dedicated service,” she told the seniors.