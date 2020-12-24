Maintenance workers at the Rice County Government Services Building who noticed water in a lower level hallway shortly after a frozen sprinkler line burst Thursday were able to limit damage to the newly constructed addition.
County Administrator Sara Folsted said the leak was discovered within minutes, and damage was restricted to a hallway between the Social Services and Public Health departments. Some water leaked into adjoining offices and impacted a handful of computer towers which will need to be replaced.
The area is part of an addition to the Government Services Building completed earlier this year.
Cleaning crews were on site Thursday afternoon, removing water so the affected area can dry out. It's expected that work will be complete and employees can return to their offices Monday morning.
County Facilities Director Matt Verdick has submitted an emergency work order for repairs to the sprinkler line, said Folsted.
"We're very fortunate that someone was nearby and addressed it quickly," she said. "And that we have a three-day weekend for it to dry out."