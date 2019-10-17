Public speakers on Tuesday night called a draft Climate Action Plan the Northfield City Council could approve next month a good start and a necessary step to fighting climate change.
The plan has been developed by the city’s Climate Action Planning Advisory Board, composed of volunteers and local experts with help from public, private and nonprofit sectors.
The plan calls for the city to have 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 and be a 100% carbon-free community by 2040.
Supporters say although the unknown expense to implement the plan could be high for businesses and the city, the cost in not doing anything would be higher in the long run. At least one speaker said combating climate change could be of economic benefit to Northfield.
“It gets more expensive the longer that we wait,” said Environmental Quality Commission member Ryan Nowak.
“This is very ambitious, but it can be done,” said Northfield resident Mary Ann Polley.
Steve Osterkamp, of Northfield, said although he thinks the Climate Action Plan will pass, he is concerned about the lack of knowledge regarding the possible financial impact. He spoke of seniors on fixed incomes whose taxes have outgrown cost of living increases. He also said costs need to be considered for businesses that are trying to survive against upstart online retailers.
Councilor David DeLong later nearly mirrored those comments and asked why other community groups had not developed their own climate action plans.
“It’s tough to be 100 percent when you know there’s another side to the equation,” he said of his thoughts of the plan when factoring in the financial impact it could have on taxpayers.
Planning Board member Martha Larson said she attended the Sept. 20 climate strike on Bridge Square.
“It reignited my passion for solving these problems,” she said. Larson called on the city to work with its energy partners to implement the Climate Action Plan.
Al Anderson, of Northfield, thanked the council for including combating climate change in its recent strategic plan, adding the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has a similar belief in the need to address the issue.
To help meet its carbon-reduction targets, the city is advised to seek deep energy-efficiency retrofits for nearly all buildings and facilities, switch energy sources from fossil fuels to clean electricity in buildings and travel, reduce the miles people drive by promoting and expanding public transit, biking and walking, eliminate waste that enters a landfill or resource recovery facility and sequester carbon through accelerated tree plantings and sustainable land and ag practices.
To advance those goals, the city wants to expand education and engagement for residents, businesses, industries and tourists, incorporate combating climate change into policy and planning and maintain momentum and progress through continued plan support.
Most carbon emissions in Northfield are seen as coming from larger commercial and industrial organizations, such as Carleton and St. Olaf colleges.
The colleges have taken steps to become more environmentally friendly. St. Olaf operates on 100% green electricity, and Carleton is transitioning its 100-year-old steam system to geothermal heating and cooling.
Xcel Energy, Northfield’s public utility, has committed to providing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. The city’s strategic plan included prioritizing climate action as one of its six principles.
The report draws on energy- and sustainability-focused text from past Northfield planning documents, including the Comprehensive Plan, 2008 Mayor’s Task Force Report and state, federal and global goals and targets.
The city engaged Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy to collaborate on developing and implementing the community’s energy goals. The program provides Minnesota and Colorado communities free services to develop energy plans and assistance with implementing the plan.
During the public forum, Northfield High School sophomore Ellie Hall-Holt thanked the city for its work, adding that the plan has given her confidence after she felt discouraged over a perceived lack of progress in tackling the issue.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said she looks forward to approving the climate action plan next month. She acknowledged councilors did not have all the answers on tackling climate change but need to begin fighting it.