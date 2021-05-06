Sue Garwood doesn’t view her role as collecting artifacts but rather collecting stories about people.
“Artifacts are containers for memory,” said Garwood , executive director of the Rice County Historical Society. “One of the reasons why we don’t collect photographs where we don’t know anyone is because it’s not about the picture — it’s about people.”
Garwood herself is a person making history, now recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Award winner by the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums.
Nominated by Cathy Osterman, Northfield Historical Society executive director, Garwood was recognized for her achievement during the MALHM virtual conference April 29.
“She was an easy choice for nominating,” Osterman said. “She has been a great mentor to me, both before I became the executive director of Northfield Historical Society and certainly now that I am the executive director. I know she has provided the same mentoring to others in the field and those who are new to the field itself.”
Brian Schmidt, RCHS president, said he and the other volunteers were excited to see Garwood recognized for the qualities they’ve seen her exemplify as executive director.
“The leadership she has for the museum in Rice County is unbelievable,” Schmidt said. “She knows how to do the grants for any kind of project. She knows A through Z of the museum life, which is rewarding for the Rice County Historical Society museum.”
As a child growing up in West St. Paul, Garwood cultivated an early interest in history. Her dad was “a natural storyteller,” and she enjoyed listening to his stories about growing up. Being a Girl Scout in the program’s bicentennial year, 1976, also gave a 9-year-old Garwood an opportunity to step into a historical role. For the Girl Scouts’ Jamboree, where the girls each portrayed a woman of history, Garwood dressed up as Florence Nightingale.
But it wasn't until college that Garwood knew she had a future talking about the past. She had planned to become an elementary school teacher until she realized she could apply her passion for history to another field. At St. Cloud State, she earned her bachelor of arts degree in American studies with a heritage preservation certification. She focused on Minnesota history, from about 1800 to 1970, and learned how to weave together different points of view to understand the bigger story of these eras.
Throughout Garwood’s own history, her favorite aspects of the past have evolved and changed. In earlier years, she was especially intrigued with geography and the way in which people moved from one location to another. She then became interested in the preservation of buildings and architecture, and then textiles and what people wore during different points of history. That sparked a fascination with photography; she described the way she can pin down the era of a photograph based solely on the clothing of the subjects.
“But ultimately I think right now, professionally, I am very interested in Native American history in Rice County,” Garwood said. “I don’t mean just as an exhibit; [the history is] complicated, and that interests me.”
On June 3, Garwood celebrates 18 years since she became executive director of RCHS. Before that, she was employed at the Northfield Historical Society for 12 years and in the Carleton College Archives for three years.
In her 32 years with historical preservation, one of Garwood’s biggest achievements was being one of the founders of the MALHM — the very organization that presented her the Lifetime Achievement Award. She also spent two years, 2000-01, co-coordinating a statewide manual and training document for historical societies.
At RCHS, Garwood said, “I’m really proud of everything we’ve done.” By “we,” she means the 100-plus volunteers, who in the last year contributed 2,000 hours to RCHS. In a non-pandemic year, when in-person events present more volunteer opportunities, she said those hours are doubled.
During Garwood’s tenure, RCHS has become the repository for seven of Rice County’s 14 townships. Per their governments’ wishes, she said RCHS is open to being the caretaker of the records for the other townships as well.
While serving as executive director of RCHS, Garwood obtained her master's of information and library science with an archives concentration. For one of her classes, she created a website on the history of photography. She continues to use that website, sgarwood.com, professionally.
Garwood has enjoyed the educational aspect of history, particularly when area schoolchildren visit the museum. RCHS offered tours to sixth graders before she stepped in as executive director, but since then, more grades and schools have taken field trips there. Even when students were distance learning, Garwood led virtual tours through RCHS.
There’s more to come for RCHS this year alone. Garwood looks forward to RCHS receiving a Legacy Award at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce’s Business Award Luncheon on May 20. At the museum itself, Garwood said the most exciting change ahead is a year-round agriculture exhibit soon to be built in the main gallery.
“It’s a great place to work, and I have to say Faribault is a real gem,” Garwood said. “I would argue it’s one of the best [towns] architecturally in the state … [We have] a community that really says history matters.”