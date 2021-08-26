Hwy. 19 from Eaves Avenue to Hwy. 3 in Northfield will be closed and detoured Aug. 30-31 as work is done by the Union Pacific Railroad on the railroad tracks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Eaves Avenue is just west of Northfield Hospital
Detour route
Eastbound Hwy 19 motorists will follow signs for a detour using the following roads:
North on Eaves Avenue
Right on North Avenue
Left on Eveleth Avenue W
Right on Rice County Road 96
Right on Hwy 3
Motorists traveling west will follow the route in reverse.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones
Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
Avoid making lane changes within work zones