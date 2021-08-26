Do Not Enter

Hwy. 19 from Eaves Avenue to Hwy. 3 in Northfield will be closed and detoured Aug. 30-31 as work is done by the Union Pacific Railroad on the railroad tracks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Eaves Avenue is just west of Northfield Hospital

Detour route

Eastbound Hwy 19 motorists will follow signs for a detour using the following roads:

North on Eaves Avenue

Right on North Avenue

Left on Eveleth Avenue W

Right on Rice County Road 96

Right on Hwy 3

Motorists traveling west will follow the route in reverse.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)

Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300

Avoid making lane changes within work zones

