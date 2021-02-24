The Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority is moving forward with financing the construction of a third emergency shelter on the site of a proposed $4.7 million housing project on the north side of Hwy. 3.
During a Feb. 23 meeting, The HRA unanimously directed city staff to negotiate an agreement with the Community Action Center for the project, titled Hillcrest Village.
CAC Executive Director Scott Wopata asked the HRA to consider supporting the two-bedroom shelter in November. Doing so is expected to cost the HRA $250,000 and could be staged over three years: 2021-23. The loan the HRA plans to use is forgivable. All of the public comments prior to HRA action were reportedly supportive.
HRA member Brent Nystrom noted the project has remained high on the HRA’s priority list. The CAC’s four current emergency shelters are considered full every day. The organization maintains waiting lists of five to 10 households in need of emergency shelter. Northfield’s affordable housing vacancy rate is at less than 1%, considered a burden for families struggling to leave the CAC’s emergency shelters.
Rice County is the third-most expensive district for housing within Minnesota, with only Rochester and the Twin Cities rating higher. The CAC reportedly spends thousands of dollars each year on hotel rooms, providing temporary shelter, but not permanent housing.
Plans call for Hillcrest Village to include the three emergency housing units, six for transitional housing and eight set aside for affordable housing on the 2½-acre site of the former Manger Inn. Two other planned on-site emergency shelters have already been community funded. The HRA has already committed $100,000 to help the CAC meet additional housing needs caused by COVID-19. Of that, $46,400 is expected to be allocated in 2020-21.
According to the CAC, Northfield-area community members and organizations have already pledged more than $1.6 million toward the cost of Hillcrest Village. Still, $1.08 million needs to be raised.
The CAC plans for the development to include no net energy consumption and hopes to install 225 solar panels. The CAC expects to break ground on the project this summer, but that is seen as largely dependent on closing the final fundraising gap this month. Families are expected to move in by early 2022.