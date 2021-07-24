A Northfield teen has been arrested in connection with a July 23 shooting in Owatonna's Dartts Park.
According to a press release from the Owatonna Police Department, OPD detectives made the arrest Friday. The teen is being held at the Steele County Detention Center pending a charge of drive-by shooting. The teen is not being named as formal charges haven't yet been filed.
The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. July 23 during an Owatonna Aces game at Chuck Fuller Field.
Witnesses to the shooting reportedly told investigators that they heard a pair of gunshots come from the east end of the park and saw two vehicles quickly leave the park. While shell casings were recovered from the area of the shooting, investigators were initially unsure if they are related to the incident.
Investigators believe the shooting may have been targeted and not a random act.