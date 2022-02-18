...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Captain Kyle Watkins, MN National Guard and Officer with the Northfield PD and Cassie Kohn, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) flank Mark Elliott, Northfield Police Chief. Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, city councilors Clarice Grenier-Grabau, Jami Reister, Jessica Peterson White, Brad Ness, George Zuccolotto, Suzie Nakasian, and Ben Martig, city administrator surround them. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A surprise awaited Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott Tuesday night.
Before the start of the Northfield City Council meeting, Elliott received the Patriot Award.
Captain Kyle Watkins, Minnesota National Guard and Officer with the Northfield PD, nominated Elliott for the award which honorssupervisors for their exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve employees.
Nominations for the Patriot Award must come from a National Guard and Reserve member or a family member.
Cassie Kohn, of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), presented Elliott with a framed certificate of appreciation and a lapel pin.
“I have long supported our military members and their families and am proud of my work on the Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon team and in supporting the military members in our community and on my work team," said Elliott. "As the son of a veteran and a parent of a military member I understand the stresses placed on the member and their family in balancing their commitments to their service to our country, and the service to our community, while still balancing their family duties.”
“While difficulties may arise for employers in scheduling and covering for military members called up to active duty or gone at weekend drill, the skills and abilities developed by the military in those employees makes that commitment well worth it for employers," said Elliott.