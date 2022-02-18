Police Chief Mark Elliott

Captain Kyle Watkins, MN National Guard and Officer with the Northfield PD and Cassie Kohn, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) flank Mark Elliott, Northfield Police Chief. Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, city councilors Clarice Grenier-Grabau, Jami Reister, Jessica Peterson White, Brad Ness, George Zuccolotto, Suzie Nakasian, and Ben Martig, city administrator surround them. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

A surprise awaited Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott Tuesday night.

Before the start of the Northfield City Council meeting, Elliott received the Patriot Award.

Captain Kyle Watkins, Minnesota National Guard and Officer with the Northfield PD, nominated Elliott for the award which honors supervisors for their exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve employees.

Nominations for the Patriot Award must come from a National Guard and Reserve member or a family member.

Cassie Kohn, of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), presented Elliott with a framed certificate of appreciation and a lapel pin. 

“I have long supported our military members and their families and am proud of my work on the Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon team and in supporting the military members in our community and on my work team," said Elliott. "As the son of a veteran and a parent of a military member I understand the stresses placed on the member and their family in balancing their commitments to their service to our country, and the service to our community, while still balancing their family duties.”

“While difficulties may arise for employers in scheduling and covering for military members called up to active duty or gone at weekend drill, the skills and abilities developed by the military in those employees makes that commitment well worth it for employers," said Elliott.

