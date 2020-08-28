A Cannon Falls man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of his father Thursday following a disagreement in Stanton Township.
Cole Sidney DeGroot, 21, has been booked into Goodhue County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Goodhue County District Court.
According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Terry J. DeGroot, 55, also of rural Cannon Falls.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cannon Falls Ambulance and Fire, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Goodhue County Attorney’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Look to the News for more information as it is released.