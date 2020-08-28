Nearly 15% of Northfield Public Schools students have opted to learn in an exclusively distanced format this fall as the district continues to plan for a hybrid option to start the year.
As of Aug. 25, Superintendent Matt Hillmann said 560 students — 14% of Northfield Public School’s approximately 4,000 students— had enrolled in the online-only Portage learning format, including 179 high schoolers, 132 middle schoolers and 248 elementary students.
The district announced last week that elementary students would return to exclusively in-person instruction Sept. 14 as students at Northfield Middle and High schools and Area Learning Center start in a hybrid model.
As part of health guidelines surrounding this fall's learning format, the state required districts to have an online-only Portage option for families that preferred their students learn remotely during the pandemic.
Initially, approximately 400 families surveyed expressed interest in the online-only option. Hillmann noted interest in Northfield is smaller than in some comparable districts, with some schools seeing 25% to 30% of students signing up for an online-only format.
“It’s higher than we anticipated,” Hillmann said of the number of Northfield students who have signed up so far.
Anyone taking part in the Portage option must do so for at least the entire fall semester. K-5 students would undertake learning through videoconferencing and assignments under the direction of a Northfield Public Schools teacher. Sixth- through 12th-graders would also be coached by an NPS teacher and use the online curriculum Odysseyware. Tutoring will be available. Meals will be provided using a pre-order, curbside pickup system. Those participating in Portage are still be eligible to participate in afterschool activities.
In addressing the Northfield School Board during an Aug. 24 meeting, Hillmann noted the district is reassigning staff to ensure students have sufficient staff support, and he expects the board will take related action during its next meeting in September. However, Hillmann, who has taught online courses for nearly a decade, added that it’s unrealistic to expect the Portage plan to be cost-neutral.
“This is not simple,” he said of implementing the online-only option. “It is going to be a good product.”
Hillmann said in some cases, if enough students in a grade opt for exclusive distance learning, Northfield plans to shift an in-person learning section online. In those instances, administrators could reassign other staff members to backfill a position for someone who has transitioned into another role. Hillmann expects to post a few positions for the coming school year and plans to soon finalize those plans.
Hw noted the district will be “very close” to providing remote work for all teachers who have expressed a desire to do so as the pandemic continues. At the elementary level, the demand for the Portage option has been so great that some teachers who have not expressed interest in teaching remotely could still be required to do so.
Even after the pandemic concludes, Hillmann sees the online-only option as a likely future format for students who are more comfortable learning remotely.
School Board Chair Julie Pritchard said the district would have lost more than $5 million if all the Northfield students who have chosen the Portage option would have attended another school that offered online courses during COVID-19.