The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials to give people a chance to get a COVID-19 test if they would like to get tested. Over the next several weeks there will be testing opportunities in multiple communities around the state, including Northfield from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Emmaus Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Testing is free, available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance.
“Testing uncovers positive cases earlier,” Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said in a press relesae. “The test results will provide important data about the degree of spread in our area and help to guide efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.”
“Many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening complications,” she added. “All who contract the virus are contagious. Getting tested helps people know they if have contracted COVID-19 so they are informed and can protect those they are close to who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.”
To avoid long lines, community members are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot.
Officials urge those who are interested to visit primarybio.com/r/northfield for more information and to sign up for an appointment. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
Increased access to testing and early identification of positive cases is seen as a critical way to keep schools and the economy as open as possible.
Rice County Public Health staff will assist at the event. Spanish interpreters and language line operators will be available for those needing interpreter services.