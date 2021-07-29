Drama Lab 6.jpg

Drama Lab participants at Spring Creek Elementary pantomime bowling Thursday morning. Pictured from left: Maya Sjogren, Sophia Johnson and Iris Pellinen. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Walking into a Drama Lab camp on day four, one might think the children participating have known one another for a long time.

Drama Lab leader Aaron Strawn reacts to getting hit in the face with an imaginary football as Sherman Rezac, center, and Matthew Morris laugh. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Esme Holden was instructed to act angry during Party Quirks, one of the games children play during the Drama Lab camp. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Iris Pellinen, center, acts like a baby who just learned to walk during the Party Quirks game. Left is Sophia Johnson, who played a pirate, and right is Edie Pellinen, the party host. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

The elementary school children comfortably act goofy around one another, whether they’re pretending to be a baby who just learned to walk or “eating” all the food at an imaginary party.

According to Drama Lab founder and director Aaron Strawn, children typically feel a bit awkward on the first day of camp. But that goes away, as they play improv games, make up skits and let down their guards.

Drama Lab leader Aaron Strawn, left, acts like he's in a doctor's office opposite Sophia Johnson. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

“That’s one of my favorite parts of it, to see them make friends afterwards,” Strawn said. “I love that about it.”

Strawn brought Drama Lab to Spring Creek Elementary in Northfield as a four-day summer camp Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the participating students pulled together what they learned for an improv show their parents could watch.

Drama Lab participants show their instructor how they would act at a funeral. Pictured from left: Esme Holden, Iris Pellinen, Matthew Morris, Edie Pellinen and Teddy Rezac. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

“I just love doing the skits; they’re super fun,” said Maya Sjogren, 12. “I’ve done drama stuff before, but it’s never been this fun.”

One of 10-year-old Edie Pellinen's favorite games to play during Drama Lab is called “Zip, Zap, Zop.” She explained how it works: The first person looks at someone and says, “Zip” and that person must immediately respond by saying “Zap” while looking at someone else, and the third person says “Zop,” and it keeps going.

Drama Lab participants practice their improvisation skills during a camp Thursday morning at Spring Creek Elementary. Pictured from left: Esme Holden, Iris Pellinen, Matthew Morris, Teddy Rezac and Edie Pellinen. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Drama Lab instructor Aaron Strawn tries to get Edie Pellinen to lighten up during the Party Quirks game. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

“I’ve learned mostly about acting improv and doing a bunch of little skits,” Pellinen said. “That’s pretty much what I’ve learned.”

The goal with Drama Lab, said Strawn, is to create a space for building confidence, finding a place of belonging and feeling accepted. It’s through acting that participants achieve these three outcomes. The code for Drama Lab is “PIG,” he said, which stands for pretend, imagination and go along. “Controlled chaos” is how he describes the format of Drama Lab.

Esme Holden acts like a rocket ship during Drama Lab. Behind her is Matthew Morris. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Strawn, who lives in Farmington, started the Drama Lab program in 2018. He runs the camps all over the South Metro, not only for elementary school children but also for middle schoolers, adults and those with special needs. Over 2,000 children have participated in Drama Labs in Minnesota since it started, and that includes the online camps Strawn held during the pandemic.

During the school year, Strawn offers an hour-long after-school camp at various schools. He plans to conduct one at Spring Creek and Northfield Middle School during the 2021-22 school year.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. 

