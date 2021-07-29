Walking into a Drama Lab camp on day four, one might think the children participating have known one another for a long time.
The elementary school children comfortably act goofy around one another, whether they’re pretending to be a baby who just learned to walk or “eating” all the food at an imaginary party.
According to Drama Lab founder and director Aaron Strawn, children typically feel a bit awkward on the first day of camp. But that goes away, as they play improv games, make up skits and let down their guards.
“That’s one of my favorite parts of it, to see them make friends afterwards,” Strawn said. “I love that about it.”
Strawn brought Drama Lab to Spring Creek Elementary in Northfield as a four-day summer camp Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the participating students pulled together what they learned for an improv show their parents could watch.
“I just love doing the skits; they’re super fun,” said Maya Sjogren, 12. “I’ve done drama stuff before, but it’s never been this fun.”
One of 10-year-old Edie Pellinen's favorite games to play during Drama Lab is called “Zip, Zap, Zop.” She explained how it works: The first person looks at someone and says, “Zip” and that person must immediately respond by saying “Zap” while looking at someone else, and the third person says “Zop,” and it keeps going.
“I’ve learned mostly about acting improv and doing a bunch of little skits,” Pellinen said. “That’s pretty much what I’ve learned.”
The goal with Drama Lab, said Strawn, is to create a space for building confidence, finding a place of belonging and feeling accepted. It’s through acting that participants achieve these three outcomes. The code for Drama Lab is “PIG,” he said, which stands for pretend, imagination and go along. “Controlled chaos” is how he describes the format of Drama Lab.
Strawn, who lives in Farmington, started the Drama Lab program in 2018. He runs the camps all over the South Metro, not only for elementary school children but also for middle schoolers, adults and those with special needs. Over 2,000 children have participated in Drama Labs in Minnesota since it started, and that includes the online camps Strawn held during the pandemic.
During the school year, Strawn offers an hour-long after-school camp at various schools. He plans to conduct one at Spring Creek and Northfield Middle School during the 2021-22 school year.