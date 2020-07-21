Northfield News advertising representatives Jordan Andreas and Evan Meagher not only share a common bond forged by growing up in Northfield — they both also have a desire to grow the Northfield News' brand through print products and online services catered to each business they serve.
In their roles, they assist businesses in creating advertising products, online advertising, search engine optimization, social media reputation management, business analytics and statistics and raffles. They both have approximately 300 accounts. They also work to create the Best Of Southern Minnesota series with APG Media of Southern Minnesota Advertising Director Tom Kelling, and a Crazy Daze promotion through a partnership with the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
A critical component of their positions is showing empathy to their customers and forging personal relationships that transcend transactions.
Andreas and Meagher, who is serving as a multimedia sales executive, want to learn more about the industry to grow as professionals. They both started with APG Media this year.
“I like helping people grow their business,” Andreas said.
Andreas, a self-described “townie”, returned to the community after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelors in marketing and communications with an emphasis on photography and social media.
Her community involvement began before she accepted the News position in early March. She is a Northfield Just for Kix dance instructor and was on the Hiliners dance team as a high schooler. She also has held a part-time freelance marketing gig and has worked on a part-time basis at Hideaway.
Meagher attended Winona State University for biochemistry after graduating from Northfield High School in 2016. He then found a passion for pottery, small business management and communication before returning home. He now mainly sells his work through Prairie Creek Pottery under his mentor, Northfielder Barbara Zaveruha.
Meagher and Andreas said Northfield residents all seem to be invested in where they live.
"I love the community's atmosphere," Meagher said. "We're very considerate of each other and very supportive of one another, and everyone very much wants to see all of the businesses and entire community thrive."
To Kelling, their history in the community allows them to better understand their customers and enables them to have a deeper understanding of how to help their customers reach their marketing goals.
“Having worked for smaller businesses, both Jordan and Evan understand the challenges those businesses have to deal with day-to-day,” he said. “They are highly skilled marketing professionals with multiple products to work with including both digital and print solutions.”