The Northfield City Council last week took an important step to shore up the maintenance process at the wastewater treatment plant following a number of troublesome incidents.
Councilors unanimously authorized the Wastewater Division to transfer $41,775 from the Wastewater Fund to the Wastewater Operation budget to hire a wastewater scheduler/planner. The employee would be responsible for maintaining equipment and facilities for the Wastewater Division.
The new employee is expected to be in place by August/September.
Council action came one month after a consultant recommended the city hire an additional wastewater treatment plant supervisor to accommodate the facility’s size and better document maintenance procedures following a series of incidents within the last 2½ years.
In January 2018, a basement in the plant was flooded due to a pipe plug failure, resulting in 5 feet of water in the basement and 200 gallons of wastewater released to the ground outside the building. In May of that year, a fire in the biosolids handling facility caused significant damage. Then, in July, a pipe failure in the sludge pump room resulted in 6 feet of wastewater in the basement and 1 million gallons of untreated waste water being discharged into the Cannon River.
In July 2019, an additional 5,500 gallons of wastewater was discharged into the Cannon River after sludge tanks began overfilling at the Northfield wastewater treatment plant.
Northfield Public Works Director David Bennett said the new staff member will help build planning and maintenance programs at the plant. He added that will allow for more proactive maintenance and make it easier to track and maintain equipment, lessening the chance for equipment failure.
Utilities Manager Justin Wagner said staff is putting forth more effort to ensure there is enough staff to leave supervisors with more time to assist with training duties.
Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering recommended last month that the city hire an additional wastewater treatment plant supervisor to accommodate the facility’s size and better document maintenance procedures following the incidents. The intention is for the new person to focus on maintenance planning and scheduling activities within the plant. It's recommended that that individual be cross-trained in operations to fill in for staff who are out sick or on vacation.
There is currently one wastewater treatment plant supervisor who oversees four operators.
The study found the plant is well-operated, and limited process control adjustments are required. The treatment plant was found to be able to handle flows and loads without excessive operator attention.
According to the report, however, there is a lack of organized or documented spare parts inventory, making it difficult to determine critical spares and appropriate stocking levels. Staff members, by industry standards, are seen as inexperienced. Except for one staff member with 30 years of experience, the next most-tenured employee has only two years of experience.
Bennett said the plant is safe, noting the operational study found Northfield's wastewater treatment plant operates similarly to ones in other communities.