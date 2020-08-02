GIVING BACK

'For years Joan and Jim Spaulding have supported local artists, transforming their downtown Northfield restaurant into a gallery. They do not take a cut of any of the art sales; all go to the artist. During the time that my framed prints have hung at the Hideaway, two major events have disturbed our universe, the novel coronavirus pandemic and the brutal murder of George Floyd. I feel moved to respond. I am donating all proceeds from the sale of any of these prints: half to Juxtaposition Arts in North Minneapolis, and half to the owners of The Hideaway. Juxtaposition Arts is an amazing organization in North Minneapolis that “develops community by engaging and employing young urban artists in hands-on education initiatives...” Prices are not reduced. The incentive is to support two worthy organizations that nurture artists. The prints are hanging at The Hideaway now, and may be taken upon purchase. The sale runs through Aug. 31.'

— Patsy Dew