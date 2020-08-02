Patsy Dew has more than 50,000 photographs in her database, and that’s only the beginning.
Today, the Northfield-based photographer mostly sticks to modern tools like digital cameras and Photoshop. But when she started taking pictures as a child with a Kodak Brownie camera — a classic model known as the camera that made photography widely accessible — each photo took time to develop. Her parents nudged her in the right direction, gifting her that first camera and later building a darkroom into their home.
Since then, photography has always held a prominent role in Dew’s life. In adulthood, Dew would set her infant son down for a nap, then use the time to develop a few photos in her basement. Though she seldom uses film anymore, Dew still has fondness for the hands-on element, as well as the unique challenge of creating a unique image with just black and white tones.
“It took me awhile to get over having been a film photographer, where I was so careful. I wanted to make every shot count,” said Dew.
Then came SLR cameras, then DSLR. With each new development came new opportunities to explore new techniques, and to take community education classes and read plenty of books on the craft.
Now that digital photography enables almost unlimited picture-taking, Dew shoots nearly every day. Each morning, she walks near a pond by her home on the south edge of Northfield, where she’s lived for more than 40 years. She’s drawn to candid images of people, often focusing on details like eyes and hands, along with natural subjects, like weather and water. Her fascination with the shapes of nature also leads her to the Carleton Arboretum, where she frequently shoots images of a waterfall throughout the year.
“I like to get in close. I like to look at the way the light’s interacting with something. I love weather because the moisture changes the way the light interacts with the world,” said Dew.
‘It’s so infinite’
Dew’s other favorite subject is anything that hints at a story existing beyond the image. Lately, that’s meant Dew has taken countless photos of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the world. When lockdowns first began, Dew took walks around downtown Northfield, photographing eerily empty streets and shop windows full of paper hearts and encouraging notes. First thing in the morning, she would watch the street in front of her home, noticing her neighbors in a new way. They were little things: people walking dogs that she’d never seen before, couples walking 6 feet apart and friends running with a distance between them.
These stories, and the implication of a life existing before and continuing long after a photo captures a brief moment in time, catch Dew’s eye and help her to see the world from different perspectives. One of her favorite photos features a man reading a newspaper, contrasted against a bright orange building, highlighting her interest in candid shots that suggest a narrative. Lately, Dew said she’s also been experimenting with composition, subject placement and color.
“Photography offers so many variables that one can play with,” said Dew. “You can work on photographing motion, or you can be most interested in light and dark, and people, and capturing an expression. It’s so infinite.”
Dew suspects her approach to photography has also been influenced by her work in community theater. She’s played a role in 40 shows and directed 15 more with the Northfield Arts Guild. And it’s not her only Guild contribution; she’s also a founder of the Young People’s Theater Workshop, an annual summer theater experience for elementary and high school students. Her work as the archival photographer for several of these shows helped her pay attention to the interaction of artificial and natural light, both onstage and off.
While advances in digital camera technology allow photographers to shoot in higher definition than ever before, showing all parts of the image in detailed clarity, Dew often strays from the trend of photography where everything is in sharp focus. Instead, she’ll use her focus selectively, allowing her to bring out just part of the image, playing with foreground and background to create layered images. She also tends to avoid adding filters to her photos, preferring instead to take what the camera gives at face value.
An artist of the community
Since 2007, Dew has claimed the same spot for her booth at the Defeat of Jesse James Days’ annual Riverwalk Art Fine Arts Festival, where she sells photo boxes and cards along with prints. Her work has also appeared around town and beyond at the HideAway, Northfield Arts Guild galleries, FiftyNorth, Crossings (Zumbrota) and the Fleur-de-lis Gallery (Faribault). She’s also a fixture at the annual Studio ARTour of south central Minnesota, where she’s hoping to show her photography again in October 2020.
In 2014, Northfield’s Arts and Culture Commission presented Dew with its annual Living Treasure Award, which honors people who contribute to the artistic and cultural life of the community. Nominees noted Dew’s integral role at the Guild, as well as her dedication to developing artistic programs like art galleries to theater performances at FiftyNorth (then called the Northfield Senior Center).
Her advice to others interested in starting photography? Take advantage of the many tools that make the craft accessible. While some may want to research and purchase a digital camera, she said, today’s smartphone cameras also offer an easy—yet high-quality—starting place that many already own. From there, it’s all about finding subjects that interest you and shooting away.
“Just have fun with it,” she said. “The more you take pictures, the more you see, and things kind of feed off one another.”