As fire crews continued to battle a devastating fire at Archer House Friday morning, community members and others with personal connections with the historic building started donating to support the tenants financially devastated from the blaze.
The Northfield Downtown Development Corp. introduced an Archer House Relief Fund Friday morning to assist the inn and other tenants Chapati, Paper Petalum, Smoqehouse and The Tavern of Northfield in the coming days. The link to donate is bit.ly/35veKzU. As of Sunday afternoon, 90 people had donated $5.825 of a $25,000 goal.
Dan Bergeson, a member of the NDDC Board of Directors, said the donations have come from non-Northfielders, St. Olaf and Carleton alumni and people who remember staying in the Archer House Inn.
“It’s been really gratifying and heartwarming,” Bergeson said.
The iconic hotel, built along the east bank of the Cannon River more than 140 years ago, sustained damage from the fire, smoke and water throughout the entire building, according to Northfield Fire Chief Gerry Franek. A gaping hole is visible in the west side of the building.
The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Within 15 minutes, the inside of the Smoqehouse restaurant was filled with smoke. As of about 5 p.m., smoke was billowing from all floors of the Archer House. The fire has been traced to a restaurant food smoker.
The inspiration for the fundraiser reportedly came during a conversation between the NDDC and Red Wing Downtown Main Street, an organization also grappling with downtown economic loss following the destruction of a part of the historic downtown Red Wing building housing Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge after a car crash reportedly caused by a drunken driver. The Red Wing organization raised $23,000 following the incident. The NDDC had already been fundraising for its annual Give to the Max day Thursday.
Bergeson said he wasn’t downtown during the fire but followed what had transpired on social media. He remembered he and his wife initially hoping the smoke would inflict minimal damage on the building but realized Friday morning the scope of the devastation. Bergeson noted he has spent much time in the building, attending everything from family get-togethers to business meetings. The fire came after months of revenue losses following the onset of COVID-19 and preventative steps taken to slow the spread of the disease.
Brett Reese, CEO and managing partner of building owner Rebound Hospitality, said Friday it will be awhile before insurance adjusters are able to enter the building. He added that despite the possibility that the building is beyond salvaging, Rebound hopes to save what it can or utilize any possible space with the building.
Bergeson said the fire is especially devastating because Northfield had lacked enough overnight lodging for business guests for years. Then, with the 2018 opening of Fairfield Inn & Suites, colleges and businesses had more space to house guests. Now, he noted the community has lost 40 rooms.
“That is going to have an impact,” he said.
“This is really a crushing blow on so many levels,” Bergeson added.
Local artist David Allen is creating a commemorative painting of the Archer House to benefit those who are out of work. A grand finale event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday and can be viewed at Facebook.com/davidallenart.
Local businesses on Friday announced discounts for first responders and impacted employees.