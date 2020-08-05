The Riverwalk Market Fair Board of Directors June decision to cancel in-person events this year to combat COVID-19 is being met with both derision and support from vendors.
Detractors question the decision given existing health guidelines being taken at similar in-person markets, while supporters say the cancellation was needed to stop the spread of the disease.
After deliberating the issue for months, the Board of Directors stated it couldn’t adhere to Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidance on gatherings and still operate the fair. The board also expressed fear over the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak that could sicken or kill attendees. Market Fair Chair Rick Hirsch said last month that organizers didn’t want to have to police the market and ensure that vendors and attendees were properly masked, maintaining a safe social distance and washing their hands.
The weekly seasonal event draws crowds to Bridge Square each weekend and is among the best known celebrations the community offers.
‘It’s ridiculous’
Regular Riverfront vendor Adam Weeks was caught off guard when the decision was made.
Weeks, a Market Fair board member until he moved to Red Wing in 2019, said he didn’t understand the decision because he had already supported the board’s previous idea to possibly open the in-person fair with proper safety measures.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said of the decision. “Every other market I’ve been to in the state has been open.”
Weeks, owner of Mississippi Hills Produce, had provided his product to fairgoers over the previous nine years.
“It has hurt my bottom line immensely,” he added of the financial impact the decision has had.
Though Weeks said the Market Fair is the best event of its kind in southern Minnesota, he doesn’t anticipate returning next year — even if the board accepts an in-person schedule in 2021.
“I’ve put too much into the market,” he said.
Weeks noted his business has a digital payment system, so customers don’t always have to physically interact to pay for their products. Also, he said Market Fair customers want the fresh air and produce provided by an in-person market, adding such a format allows organizers to teach attendees important lessons about their work.
Pheng Yang, owner of regular Market Fair vendor Mama & Papa Yang’s Country Vegetables, says he, too, didn’t understand why the Market Fair was moved to an online format when similar events in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis have successfully operated in-person market fairs while allowing for social distancing and requiring masks.
“That pretty much works pretty well,” Yang said.
‘It’s not worth it’
The Market Fair is typically the second most lucrative for Yang, who opted not to participate in the online Market Fair and instead contracted with another organization.
“That won’t make any difference,” he said of participating in the online Market Fair. “It’s not worth it.”
Yang added he initially thought the in-person events might be delayed for two weeks, noting he was “very upset” that the board moved the Market Fair online only after he planted for the season ahead.
Yang, who has been a vendor at the Market Fair for at least four years, questioned whether the Board of Directors cared for the farmers who started planting before the decision was made. He said though he was told most vendors agreed with the decision, he believed those sources didn’t take into account the money spent by others to prepare for the events. Despite his concerns, Yang said he'll be back to the fair when it reopens
Though Riverwalk Market Fair Manager April Kopack acknowledged there was a mixed reaction to the decision, she noted the board waited to avoid any possible regrets in making a premature decision. She said the final decision was made after the board realized further postponements were no longer possible.
Kopack said of the 44 vendor responses organizers received in a survey gauging their feelings on reopening the Market Fair, 30 expressed disapproval of having in-person events under current health guidelines. Fourteen reportedly said they could do so while complying with health guidelines.
“There’s no win on this one,” she said of the lack of an ideal format.
Both sides
Laura Thompson, who was entering her first year as a Market Fair vendor selling canned products, baked goods and homemade produce for Thompson Family Farm in rural Eureka Township, said she supported the board’s decision.
“(COVID-19) is here, and it’s really, really good that we are able to keep everybody healthy and safe,” she said. “It was a really tough choice for them too, but I think knowing that they want to keep us as healthy as they can, that’s part of the picture as well.”
Thompson said though she isn’t selling as much product as she thought Thompson Family Farm would through the Market Fair’s online setup, she still sees it as good exposure.
To Weeks, who is also a manager at Welch Village during the winter, a tough stretch of weather in 2019 and the complications wrought by the pandemic might mean he never farms again.
“I respect them immensely, but I do not respect the decision they made to cancel the market," he said.