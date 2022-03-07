Before the round tables were rolled into the middle of the Northfield City Council chambers for a work session, the full council approved two resolutions on it's regular agenda.
The first resolution that passed was in support of a Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) Main Street Revitalization grant application to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Last year, after the state passed $80 million in funding for SMIF, the city of Northfield filed for a grant stating that downtown Northfield had suffered lost employment and an economic loss of $1 million, due to the fire and destruction at Archer House. The city sent three letters of support from the community to DEED as requested.
City Administrator Ben Martig said the city was optimistic it would receive this funding. The motion passed.
The second resolution concerned a reprise of the issue of a rail line corridor that would connect central and southern Minnesota to the Twin Cities metro.
"This would make quite a major impact if this vision became a reality," said Martig.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian, who has been a longtime and passionate advocate for passenger rail service in this area, said the federal government had allocated funding for similar rail lines.
"This rail corridor would boost our economy and grow jobs," Nakasian said. "This is very exciting. Minnesota is in a good position to be included in national rail connections."
She added that, not only are passenger rail lines great for economic development across the state, but also to cut down on the detrimental effects of having more and more cars on the roads polluting the environment. Nakasian said that connecting the private and public educational institutions by rail would also promote less expensive alternative for students to traverse the state.
"As a daughter of immigrants who relied on public transportation at night for my education, this rail line would connect the state's private college with most of the University of Minnesota campuses," she said. "Those schools were founded on the rail lines. Our history is wound up in railroads."
The motion passed.
Martig then gave a brief city administrator update. "There are quite a few things happening this week," he said. Then he rattled off open houses on redistricting, the Highway 19 study, and the drinking water treatment plant study.
He urged residents to take a minute to log their input on the Bridge Square development proposals. "Please watch the video then answer the short three question survey," he said.
Look for more discussion with the Northfield Heritage Preservation Commission coming up, he said.
Other future events coming up include the raingarden workshop, the Mayor's State of the City address, clean up days, paper shredding day, and activities leading up to Earth Day.