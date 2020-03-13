Rice County’s Board of Commissioners has signed off on plans to reconstruct a stretch of County Highway 46 north of Faribault, providing a potential boost to regional economic development.
The portion of highway set to be reconstructed is approximately 2.8 miles long, extending from County Road 1 to the Flying J gas station at the intersection with Highway 19. It is directly west of I-35 and serves as a de facto frontage road.
The project is one half of the marquee I-35 frontage road reconstruction project that will dominate the county’s road budget for 2020. On the east side of I-35, the county will spend $3.6 million to grade and drain a 2.3 mile stretch of County Road 76.
That portion of road extends from the highway’s intersection with County Road 1 to its intersection with County Road 8. Unlike the Highway 46 project, the Highway 76 project will extend into 2020, giving it a higher overall cost but reducing its impact on the 2020 budget.
Still, both projects were expected to put a major dent in the county’s 2020 budget. At the same time, commissioners held a tough line against what they saw as an excessive proposed levy increase for 2020, forcing the county to cut its road budget.
About two-thirds of the Highway 46 project and half of this year’s portion of the Highway 76 project were covered by state aid dollars. But with a reduced road budget, the board was forced to borrow nearly a million dollars from its 2021 road budget in order to afford both projects.
That might no longer be necessary now that the low bid for the Highway 46 project, from Kasson-based Swenke Ims Contracting, has come in more than a million under budget. Commissioners expressed relief at the affordability of the low bid.
“It’s always good when we come in under budget,” said Commissioner Jake Gillen. “Some of the budgets don’t start out so well on the front end.”
Given the area’s ease of access to I-35 and the Twin Cities metropolitan area, the county has long eyed the frontage roads as prime locations to add development. Those efforts could see an extra boost from a proposed interchange at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 19.
Last month, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety completed a traffic safety report on that intersection. As the main point of access to Northfield from I-35, it is already one of the most well traveled in Rice County.
Based on traffic flow and projections, officials concluded that the best approach would be to install a six way-roundabout. Exit and entrance ramps to I-35, Highway 19 and area frontage roads would be included.
However, that project likely remains a ways off in the future. County Engineer Dennis Luebbe has cautioned that given the analyses and planning that needs to take place, construction would be unlikely to break ground for at least five years.
The county has also discussed a possible interchange at the intersection of Highway 9 and I-35. That proposed project, at the north end of Faribault, could help east traffic at the intersection of I-35 and County Road 21, currently the city's busiest.
That project was first proposed more than a decade ago, as a way to make I-35 more accessible for industrial companies wanting to locate north of Faribault. However, city staff have prioritized development near the intersection of I-35 and Highway 60 on the southwest side of town.
Efforts to gain state backing for the interchange project have struggled to get traction in recent years. However, the County Board's Transportation Committee signed off on a proposal to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the proposal, sending it to the full board for approval.
Faribault's City Council will discuss the proposal at its work session on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary agenda released on Friday. However, as with the proposed interchange at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 19, construction is likely a long ways away.
According to Luebbe, any interchange would require years of lobbying and millions in funding, pushing the likely completion date at least a decade and a half out. Even the comprehensive evaluation backed by the county is likely to take 16 to 22 months.