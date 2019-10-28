Decades ago, Northfielders Joe Shaw and Ruth Legvold were looking for a church home in the community where they could practice their Lutheran faith.
Shaw, who arrived as a St. Olaf College student in 1947, and Legvold, whose family moved in 1950 to Northfield when she was in third grade, found that home in St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Today, Shaw and Legvold are helping the church celebrate 150 years in Northfield and plan to be with the church community for years to come.
The anniversary was commemorated this month with a blood drive, silent movies, an oral church history, dinner, tour and other activities.
St. John’s Lutheran Church was founded in 1869 as a Norwegian Lutheran congregation, considered a rare church group in those days. The church, which initially held services in homes, had its first permanent building at the intersection of Fourth and Washington streets, where Benson Langehough Cremation Service now is.
St. John’s moved to its current location, 500 3rd St. W., in 1913. Since then, the building has been expanded upon and remodeled.
Over the years, church membership has remained at around 2,000 people.
The development of the church is also tied to the rise of Saint Olaf College. Shaw, a former St. Olaf professor who has written a book on the subject, said the school was founded because there was already a nearby Norwegian Lutheran congregation.
Legvold, who has extensive experience of leading and singing in choirs in Northfield, has used her talent throughout the years in the church. She sang in the church choir until she graduated from St. Olaf College in 1965. After a stint outside the community, she and her husband, David, moved back with their family in 1976.
Since then, she has sung in the adult choir and directed the high school-aged church choir for 28 years. She appreciates that the church uses theological hymns people can sing along to with an accompanying organ.
“The music supports my soul,” she said. “The theology in everything that we sing supports my soul. I love the liturgy. I love knowing what’s coming and being able to participate.
“We are a communion of saints. Those who here, those who are in heaven. I love that connection.”
Shaw was asked to join the St. Olaf faculty as a religion teacher in 1957. He viewed being a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church as natural for him because he worshiped there as a student and many St. Olaf students were also church members.
“The other person’s faith boosts my faith,” he said. “So that corporate experience is very important. That’s even been a theme in some studies and writing, the power of community, how community nourishes the individual.”
Shaw tied the selflessness shown by members to the Norwegian Lutheran tradition.
“The Lutheran center is that it’s not really anything that we do, it’s what God does for us and through us and with us that makes anything happen in the world, and we have been recipients of tremendous grace and fulfillness and love, and then that overflows,” she said.
“The gifts come from above,” Shaw said. “God showers his blessings on us, and we are a bunch of people with shovels. We are shoveling this out to where it should go.”
Following World War II, a group of members saw a need for refugee resettlement and successfully resettled refugees displaced by war. Today, St. John’s still puts that belief that the church impact should span the globe into action in a number of ways. The Ladies Aide group goes on domestic mission trips with young people.
Fickenscher noted that 20% of money raised in the church is given back to the community. St. John’s hosts a Christmas dinner every year. A number of church members volunteer to provide meals to those in need. Wednesday night meals at the church now serve 150-200 people each week.
“People have been amazingly generous and just always willing to step up when needed in this place,” said Rev. Pam Fickenscher. “There’s many stories over the history of people seeing a need and then mobilizing to make sure that it happens.”
Today, the church faces hurdles as society changes. Fickenscher noted fewer people feel the need to attend a religious institution and more desire personal relationships. She said despite challenges, Northfielders are expressing a certain vibrancy about St. John’s, and the church has done its part by showing how their impact spans beyond church walls and their willingness to cultivate personal relationships.
“A good church member in the presence of a pastor would say God has been with us, which I believe, and good people and determination,” Shaw said of how the church has remained active for 150 years.