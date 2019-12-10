Five months after returning from a deployment in Kuwait, 52 Minnesota National Guard soldiers from the Faribault-based Charlie Company, a division of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, spent part of their drill weekend at a holiday party organized with the assistance of Faribault Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
The Saturday party at the Faribault Armory came at a somber time for the Minnesota National Guard. Flags remained at half staff in memory of CWO2 Charles Nord, CWO2 James Rogers Jr. and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg. The three guardsmen died Thursday in a helicopter crash, just months after returning home from a Middle East deployment themselves.
Still, local guardsmen, at their first drill weekend since returning from the Middle East, were able to enjoy some holiday cheer thanks to the support of local volunteers and donors. Charlie Company’s Executive Officer Stephen Uphus and outgoing Commanding Officer Alex Treanor expressed gratitude for the support the company has received from the Faribault area community.
Traditionally, the company holds a family event in the summer in addition to the holiday party. Uphus said that events like the holiday party give soldiers a chance to connect with each other in a fun, less formal setting.
“We’ve drilled together, but we haven’t had a chance to celebrate and have some fun,” he said. “This allows soldiers to relax a bit before the holiday season.”
It’s the first time that Charlie Company has gathered for a fun event since returning from a deployment in Kuwait this July. The 34th Red Bull Infantry was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which is designed to strengthen the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East.
The event began with a nearly hour-long drill presided over by Treanor, who presented six soldiers with the Army Commendation Medal: Spc. Jacob Kuhmns, Col. Preston Finger, Spc. Gabrielle Wiest, Ssg. Shane Kramer, Cwt. Douglas Watson and 1st Sgt. Jody Hirman.
Treanor also honored several retired members for two or more decades of service. Ret. Sgt. Rod Streich was honored for 28 years of service with a commemorative rifle, and his wife Renee was also recognized. Ret. Sfc. Jolene Bonebrake and Ssg. Cory Bonebrake were also honored for 20+ years of service.
Before the ceremony ended, Treanor honored volunteers and representatives of local organizations for their support of Charlie Company. He had special praise for Faribault Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, saying that the organization has proven it’s truly committed to supporting military families.
For Treanor and other soldiers who are leaving Charlie Company or even the National Guard altogether, Sunday’s gathering may have taken on a bit of a wistful tone. That’s because it’s the last time they will be together with some of the soldiers they served with in Kuwait.
At a small ceremony on Sunday morning, Arnoldo Martinez succeeded Treanor as the Company’s Commanding Officer. While the division was deployed in Kuwait, Martinez served as the executive officer of the division’s chief of staff.
Kuwait was the second overseas deployment for Martinez, a 10-year veteran of the National Guard. A Shoreview resident, he was chosen to lead the company through a competitive process.