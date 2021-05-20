The city of Northfield is a step closer to eliminating unnecessary waste, following an environmental group meeting.
Northfield’s Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) continued its discussion Wednesday on the city’s Zero Waste Plan draft, which was first presented to the Commission last month.
The plan aims to reduce waste going into landfills by 90% from 2020 levels by 2030. Northfield’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), which was adopted in 2019, calls for the adoption of a Zero Waste Plan within three years. The CAP calls for 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 from 2015 levels.
The EQC’s Material and Waste Committee has been working on the draft for the EQC’s review. The plan's purpose is to guide the city in creating legal, operational and cultural changes in order to reduce waste and in turn its related greenhouse gas emissions.
Commissioner Evan Pak applauded the plan’s comprehensive approach, noting the various methods used to tackle the issue of waste from a variety of angles, thus avoiding the possibility of over relying on a specific solution to reduce waste in the city.
Some strategies outlined in the plan include providing education and awareness programs, having the city government lead by example, prevent and donate food processing waste when possible, and promoting residential reuse and recycling, among others.
From there the members discussed their recommendations regarding the timeline of implementing the priorities. ECQ Chair Bruce Anderson praised the document's repeated prioritization of reduction and reuse over recycling.
The target to reduce waste going to the landfill by 90% from 2020 levels by 2030 is an ambitious goal, but achievable too, Anderson said. Other members expressed some hesitancy toward the goal’s timeline.
Pak says the timeline was discussed at great length in a recent Material and Waste group meeting, adding that it was a tough decision to come up with deadlines for the various priorities, while maintaining realistic expectations for the city to take action on.
Commissioner Michael Zenner expressed some concern about the timeline, pointing out that excessive consumption and consumerism seems to be a trending issue.
“To me it's an upstream kind of a fight here,” Zenner said.
He added that he thinks it will probably take longer than predicted to get to the goal, as reduction will really be a cultural change. Zenner suggested continued education regarding the amount of excessive waste created could help with the waste reduction efforts. Pak echoed this idea, adding that emphasis on reduction and reuse is critical.
Beth Kallestad, the program coordinator liaison for the Commission, explained that she was looking for feedback on the evening’s draft, before final edits were made into the final format. The commission hopes to review a final draft of the plan by next month for a resolution vote before sending it to the Northfield City Council.
The four key principles which are prioritized in the Zero Waste Plan include prioritizing preventing waste, reduction and reuse; education for culture change; equitable opportunity for the entire community; and monitoring and evaluation.
The EQC is scheduled to meet in person, typically on the third Wednesday of the month.