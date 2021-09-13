It was an exciting Sunday evening at the Northfield Middle School when the Defeat of Jesse James Days selected five new 2022 ambassadors to promote Northfield over the next year.
Sixteen candidates participated to an auditorium full of family, friends and dignitaries from over 40 different communities throughout the state, known as the Sparkle Section.
The three new ambassadors are Hailey Malecha, Ella Pribyl and Amaya Monroe. The new Junior Ambassadors are Elouise Jones and Maddie Malecha.
Hailey Malecha was awarded the Golden Heart Award, voted on by the candidates as the person who displays the most warmth, selflessness, helping others, volunteers tirelessly, passionate, possesses utmost integrity and is a positive role model. Hailey received $250 for this award which is donated by Landmark Homes.
The selection panel which was made up of three out of town individuals looking for communication skills, poise, personality, and most importantly a team of five that will work together over the next year. They conducted formal interviews, social judging and held a luncheon prior to last night with all the candidates.
During the prior two months the candidates participated in a number of activities including volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, distributed brochures to downtown businesses, made special cards for the people in senior centers/nursing homes and learned the history at the Northfield Historical Society. They also held a pancake breakfast and spaghetti dinner fundraisers, as well as a car wash. They enjoyed a bowling day with the current ambassadors, a fun day of ‘popsicles in the park,’ had interviewing and branding yourself workshops with industry leaders and mock interview sessions as well as several rehearsals for coronation.
The outgoing 2020 DJJD Ambassadors made up of Kaia Schomburg, Audrey Pagel, Lilly King and Junior Ambassadors Lilah Paukert and Logyn Otte have spent two years representing Northfield due to the pandemic and all gave heartfelt speeches about how this program has made them much stronger and confident. Kaia, Audrey and Lilly were each presented with a scholarship from Galen Malecha, DJJD General Chair. The Juniors were given gift cards in appreciation of their year.
The entire Aquatennial family was in attendance and Kaia Schomburg was presented with the Queen’s Charm which is her invitation to next summer's Aquatennial where she will represent Northfield and run for its Queen of the Lakes program. The Aquatennial values volunteerism and each years presents one of our own with the Honorary Commodore Award. This year’s recipient was Allie Harmer who has helped during DJJD since she was 5, when she helped her mom with coronation. Since then, she was the 2013 DJJD Ambassador, chairman of Princess for a Day and Candidate Chair this year, along with volunteering at almost everything for DJJD.
The ambassadors will make over 90 appearances around the state promoting Northfield and volunteering and growing into leadership roles.