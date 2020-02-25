A major St. Olaf construction project is slated to create a new 300-bed residence hall and 140 student beds in townhouse-style residences.
Under the plan, the residence hall will be on the south side of St. Olaf Avenue and the additional townhouse-style residences will be on the north side of St. Olaf Avenue and replace the houses on the north side. The project, expected to cost slightly less than $60 million, will also include 200 additional parking stalls, green space and other improvements.
Construction of the new buildings is slated to begin this fall. Associate Dean of Students for Residence Life Pamela McDowell is expected to share additional information in the coming days about how the project will impact room draw for the 2020-21 academic year.
“The Olaf Avenue project is a new gateway to St. Olaf on the eastern edge of campus,” the college stated. “This project will help St. Olaf address a three-decades-long housing shortage on campus and improve the residential experience for all students.”
“The Ole Avenue Project has been designed to meet the needs of students today and in the future. Traditional residence hall-style housing remains the most optimal for students’ mental health. The residence hall and townhouses will meet today’s standards for fire safety, accessibility, egress, indoor air quality, and other essentials, including allowing the college to have a gender inclusive approach to housing students. Renovations to our existing residence halls will also reduce overcrowding and restore community spaces.”
According to the college, the project is based on student feedback over the last two years about existing on-campus housing needs and future demands.
“Thank you to everyone who shared your perspective with us through surveys, focus groups and community meetings,” the college stated.
“Living together in community lies at the core of the Ole experience, and we are recognizing that fact by making this bold investment in the future of St. Olaf.”