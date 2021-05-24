A Northfield woman charged after reportedly selling 6.5 ounces of meth to an undercover officer last summer in Iowa pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.
Beth Ann Rademacher pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa Central Division. U.S. Attorney John H. Lammers noted Rademacher faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, but that might not apply to her case. A presentence investigation is scheduled, and a sentencing date is not expected to be set for more than two months.
Rademacher and Lester Rockett, of St. Cloud, were both charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Rademacher was charged after she was arrested Aug. 18 in Worth County, Iowa, for reportedly selling the meth to an undercover officer at the I-35 rest stop near Diamond Jo Casino. State charges were dismissed when she was indicted in federal court.
Court documents state Rademacher and Rockett distributed at least 500 grams of meth and/or 50 grams of pure meth, commonly known as “ice” methamphetamine, between July 1 and Aug. 18, 2020. Rockett pleaded guilty to the three charges Friday in federal court. The conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison; the distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum five-year sentence.
Rademacher has a criminal record in Minnesota, including a 2004 Hennepin County conviction for criminal vehicular homicide and child endangerment, all related to an April 2003 case of road rage that led to the death of Rademacher’s passenger. In that case, Rademacher’s driving reportedly angered the other driver, and she engaged in a game of “chicken” with the other driver. Eventually, the other driver forced Rademacher onto the shoulder, causing her to lose control of her car. The car flipped, and Rademacher’s front-seat passenger was ejected and died. Two children were in the car at the time of the crash.
Rademacher, who was charged in federal court Oct. 20, had been released on her own recognizance but was placed in custody following her guilty plea. Her requirements included travel restrictions, obtaining a mental health assessment, not obtaining a passport and following other requirements.