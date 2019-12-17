Possible complications of pushing back school start times arose at Monday’s Northfield School Board meeting.
Under the draft proposal, the elementary school day would be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The middle school would operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:24 p.m., and high school students would start school at 8:45 a.m. and go until 3:39 p.m.
In discussing shifting school start times, the district is citing research that shows the internal sleep clocks for teenagers make a later start medically beneficial. Superintendent Matt Hillmann said for the change to have the desired impact, school start times for secondary students should begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Currently, the high school begins at 7:50 a.m., middle school at 7:57 a.m. and the Area Learning Center and elementary schools starts at approximately 8:20 a.m.
Outside research was presented by School Board members Rob Hardy and Tom Baraniak. The research indicated mixed outcomes from shifts to later starts in other districts. One concern about the proposal is the possible impact on students with after-school jobs and those in underprivileged homes who bear domestic responsibilities.
Hillmann noted studies have shown a beneficial correlation between later start times and academic performance, but that has mainly come in larger districts. Other districts that have shifted to later start times have had other reasons for making the change.
School Board member Jeff Quinnell said he was not convinced of the benefits of starting school later. He noted no community members have told him they support the change, and to him, students concerned about a lack of sleep should go to bed earlier.
“The status quo works pretty well,” he said.Quinnell also expressed concern about how the change would impact after-school activities and responsibilities, and questioned whether a shift could properly serve the needs of students while being effective.
According to district transportation provider Benjamin Bus, it is unlikely that the district would be able to navigate a later start with the number of buses it currently has. It noted the latest drop-off time under the new system would be 4:48 p.m.
“While the later start time for middle and high school students can theoretically be accomplished within our current bus structure, buses might need to be added to maintain the system’s current efficiency, ride times and capacity,” Hillmann said.The district in 2014 found shifting the schedule back would result in a $700,000 increase in transportation costs. According to the company, several drivers have said they would no longer be able to drive a school bus if the schedule.
Any increase in transportation costs could prove difficult for the district. Hillmann noted any more increases in transportation costs would likely result in cuts in other areas. He acknowledged that benefits from the change would be considered clinical and theoretical while challenges are more personal and differ.
Hillmann presented a background of the process, including the district contemplating a later start in 2014. A top concern at that time was a reduction in instructional time.
In 2018, sleep expert Bryan Hoff spoke of research that found a later start time would be beneficial. A task force was introduced with Director of Teaching and Learning Mary Grace Hanson, students, Benjamin Bus representatives and parents whose focus was evaluating research and the validity of a later start time.
A report compiled by the committee and presented to the Northfield School Board in June recommended they move forward in the evaluation process. A draft report was shown to the School Board in October and has since been slightly changed. The elementary start time would shift to 8 a.m. and end times would slightly adjust.
Listening sessions have been held at every school building, and parent feedback sessions have taken place. Student, staff, youth sports and parent surveys have been collected. Opinions ranged from support for the plan to opposition based on a number of factors, including student personal responsibility and complications relating to work and after-school activities.
Hillmann noted students overwhelmingly supported keeping the flex hour period over shifting to a later start.