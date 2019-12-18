A Republican challenger for incumbent Angie Craig’s seat said he has suspended his campaign to attend to the needs of his child.
Phillip Parrish announced the news on Wednesday in an email. He did not specify the needs.
In the email, Parrish derided Craig and fellow Republican and 2nd Congressional District Candidate Rick Olson for their support in impeaching President Donald Trump.
“At this time, consider my campaign to be in a holding pattern, but I am still a viable candidate to be considered for endorsement in March,” he wrote. We need to support President Trump and send a candidate from CD2 to Washington who will support our president and his courageous efforts to protect and renew our Republic.”