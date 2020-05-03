Weather Alert

...AN ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERN THIS AFTERNOON... HUMIDITY LEVELS HAVE ONCE AGAIN DROPPED INTO THE 20S ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. ALTHOUGH WIND SPEEDS WILL NOT BE AS STRONG AS ON SATURDAY, A FEW GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH WILL OCCUR DURING THE AFTERNOON. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.