At St. Dominic School, the seventh and eighth grade students are learning about homelessness in our state. As part of this educational experience, on Dec. 2, they participated in Cardboard Box City.
The students and staff spent the afternoon constructing their homes for the evening from cardboard boxes donated by Post Consumer Brands. After Fr. Gregory Abbott blessed their homes, they shared a soup and sandwich dinner and finished their homework.
A representative from The Drawer in Rosemount came to speak about homelessness in our state and about their organization. The Drawer collects new socks and underwear which are then packaged and distributed within our state to those in homeless shelters and living in homeless encampments.
After getting ready for bed in the school bathrooms, the students made their way outside to their cardboard box for the evening. Under the watchful eye of parent and community volunteers, the students spent the night sleeping outside in the cold. In the morning, they got ready for school in the bathrooms and shared a hot, healthy breakfast before beginning class on Friday.
Through this experience, students were able to walk in the footsteps of youth homelessness for even just one day. The students have chosen to work with The Drawer for their Advent Giving project. They are collecting new socks and underwear now through Dec. 19.
Collection bins are located at St. Dominic School, St. Dominic Church and the St. Dominic Parish Office.